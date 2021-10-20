 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly crashed into a light pole, threatened to kill a woman

Racine man allegedly crashed into a light pole, threatened to kill a woman

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into a light pole and threatened to kill a woman.

An energy crisis leading to rising demand for fossil fuels is presenting an obstacle to achieving a greener future. David Holt, the president of Consumer Energy Alliance, joined Cheddar to talk about how the pandemic and supply chain constraints are contributing to the squeeze on energy production and discussed how policymakers should approach the challenge. "Sending a good strong signal to the market, making sure we have affordable, reliable energy, while we’re continuing to strive to meet our environmental goals has got to be a three-pronged policy," he said. "We’ve got to be able to do all three of those things at the same time."

Cecil Jones III, 57, of the 1800 block of Mead Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence third offense, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

According to criminal complaints:

At 2:14 p.m. on Sept. 7, an officer was sent to Durand Avenue and Memorial Drive for a car that struck a light pole.

Cecil Jones III

Jones

Upon arrival, the officer saw the car with heavy front-end damage and an airbag deployed. A man, identified as Jones, was next to the car. He said he was driving the car and he struck the light pole. He claimed the light pole wasn’t always there and, instead, was placed there that day. The officer noticed open alcohol containers in the car. Jones told the officer he had “one drink” earlier in the day.

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1800 block of Mead Street for an argument.

The officer arrived and heard a man, identified as Jones, yelling loudly and saw he was stumbling and appeared drunk. The officer spoke to a woman who said that Jones arrived drunk and was arguing with her. He then tried to use a steak knife to break the lock of the door of the room she was in. He then kicked the door and allegedly said “I will kill you.”

Jones was given $1,500 in signature bonds and $400 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is set for Dec. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News