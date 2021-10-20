Racine man allegedly crashed into a light pole, threatened to kill a woman

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly crashed into a light pole and threatened to kill a woman.

Cecil Jones III, 57, of the 1800 block of Mead Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence third offense, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

According to criminal complaints:

At 2:14 p.m. on Sept. 7, an officer was sent to Durand Avenue and Memorial Drive for a car that struck a light pole.

Upon arrival, the officer saw the car with heavy front-end damage and an airbag deployed. A man, identified as Jones, was next to the car. He said he was driving the car and he struck the light pole. He claimed the light pole wasn’t always there and, instead, was placed there that day. The officer noticed open alcohol containers in the car. Jones told the officer he had “one drink” earlier in the day.

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to a residence in the 1800 block of Mead Street for an argument.