Racine man allegedly connected to August killing gets $100,000 cash bond

RACINE — A convicted felon facing charges connected to an August killing in Racine has also been accused of having 16 packaged chunks of crack and a gun on him.
On Aug. 24, Musa Tawfiq Musa, 44, was killed in the City of Racine in the area of LaSalle and English streets. Aaron P. Herrick, 23, of the 3200 block of Packer Drive, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in that case.
Herrick also was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon following a search of his home.
People are also reading…
His cash bond has been set at $100,000 Friday.
According to a criminal complaint:
As part of that investigation, officers made contact with a woman outside of the apartment on the 3200 block of Packer Drive, who said that Herrick was in the residence with her three children. She allowed the officers in to speak to Herrick.
A search was done and 16 individually packaged chunks of crack weighing 6.8 grams was found. Another baggie containing cocaine and fentanyl was found. A pistol was found under the bed where Herrick was sleeping.
Herrick was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is set for Jan. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 3
Today's mugshots: Dec. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Damarius K Wade
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damarius K Wade, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC.
Stephan L Williams
Stephan L Williams, 1800 block of Center Street, Racine, substantial battery.
Jeffery A Jones
Jeffery A Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Steven C Luther
Steven C Luther, Rockford, Illinois, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lewis E Manning
Lewis E Manning, 1400 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Odis L Spears
Odis L Spears, 1700 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mark S Carey
Mark S Carey, 6800 block of 31st Avenue, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Shannon M Estep
Shannon M Estep, 6700 block of 21st Avenue, Kenosha, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping.
Aaron P Herrick
Aaron P Herrick, 3200 block of Packer Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver narcotics (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Deangelo W Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deangelo W Jackson, 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Prakash B Patel
Prakash B Patel 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Chandler L Pierce
Chandler L Pierce, 5400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felon domestic abuse repeater), felony bail jumping.