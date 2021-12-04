Racine man allegedly connected to August killing gets $100,000 cash bond

RACINE — A convicted felon facing charges connected to an August killing in Racine has also been accused of having 16 packaged chunks of crack and a gun on him.

On Aug. 24, Musa Tawfiq Musa, 44, was killed in the City of Racine in the area of LaSalle and English streets. Aaron P. Herrick, 23, of the 3200 block of Packer Drive, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in that case.

Herrick also was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession of a firearm by a felon following a search of his home.

His cash bond has been set at $100,000 Friday.

According to a criminal complaint:

As part of that investigation, officers made contact with a woman outside of the apartment on the 3200 block of Packer Drive, who said that Herrick was in the residence with her three children. She allowed the officers in to speak to Herrick.

A search was done and 16 individually packaged chunks of crack weighing 6.8 grams was found. Another baggie containing cocaine and fentanyl was found. A pistol was found under the bed where Herrick was sleeping.

Herrick was given a $100,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is set for Jan. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0