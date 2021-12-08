 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Racine man allegedly caused two-car crash while driving drunk in Racine; cash bond set at $1,000

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly got into a car accident while driving drunk and was charged with his fifth OWI.

Michigan Officials Say School Didn't , Search Ethan Crumbley's Backpack, Despite Legality to Do So. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says officials at Oxford High School had every right to search Ethan Crumbley's backpack but failed to do so. Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald says officials at Oxford High School had every right to search Ethan Crumbley's backpack but failed to do so. Crumbley, 15, is currently held on charges related to the fatal shooting of four of his fellow Oxford High School students. After the soon-to-be school shooter was found with graphic drawings and written statements that concerned officials, the teen's backpack was left unchecked. Prosecutor Karen McDonald says the investigation is ongoing but noted that they "haven't ruled out" charging school faculty. . Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer, have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter. After failing to appear in arraignment proceedings on December 3, authorities searched for the parents across the state. Eventually located at a warehouse in Detroit, the two contend they had planned to turn themselves in. Eventually located at a warehouse in Detroit, the two contend they had planned to turn themselves in. According to CNN, Ethan Crumbley is being charged as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty. According to CNN, Ethan Crumbley is being charged as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty. All of this could have been prevented if he hadn't had access (to a gun). , Karen McDonald, prosecutor Oakland County, MI, via CNN. All of this could have been prevented if he hadn't had access (to a gun). , Karen McDonald, prosecutor Oakland County, MI, via CNN. We have to start addressing how somebody like that can so easily get their hands on a weapon and we have to hold the people responsible who allowed that to happen. , Karen McDonald, prosecutor Oakland County, MI, via CNN. We have to start addressing how somebody like that can so easily get their hands on a weapon and we have to hold the people responsible who allowed that to happen. , Karen McDonald, prosecutor Oakland County, MI, via CNN

Peter M. Valente, 57, of the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fifth offense) and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, an officer was sent to the 2000 block of Carter Street for a car accident. The caller said one of the cars was a two-tone pickup truck and the driver pulled on to the 1300 block of Goold Street.

Peter Valente

Valente

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the driver of the truck and identified him as Valente. The truck had moderate front-end damage and Valente had slurred and mumbled speech. He had glassy, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. He admitted to drinking but not driving.

The officer made contact with the caller who said that she got home from work and heard a crash that sounded like a car accident. She looked outside and saw her car was struck and Valente got out to inspect her car. He then got back into his truck and drover over to Goold St.

People are also reading…

Valente was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News