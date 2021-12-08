Racine man allegedly caused two-car crash while driving drunk in Racine; cash bond set at $1,000

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly got into a car accident while driving drunk and was charged with his fifth OWI.
Peter M. Valente, 57, of the 1200 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fifth offense) and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:46 a.m. on Sunday, an officer was sent to the 2000 block of Carter Street for a car accident. The caller said one of the cars was a two-tone pickup truck and the driver pulled on to the 1300 block of Goold Street.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the driver of the truck and identified him as Valente. The truck had moderate front-end damage and Valente had slurred and mumbled speech. He had glassy, bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. He admitted to drinking but not driving.
The officer made contact with the caller who said that she got home from work and heard a crash that sounded like a car accident. She looked outside and saw her car was struck and Valente got out to inspect her car. He then got back into his truck and drover over to Goold St.
Valente was given a $5,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
