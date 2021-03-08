 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly caused spiral fracture in a 3-month-old's femur
Racine man allegedly caused spiral fracture in a 3-month-old's femur

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly caused a spiral fracture in a 3-month-old’s femur.

Scott J. Sukkert, 24, of the 500 block of Shelbourne Court, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child.

According to a criminal complaint:

Scott Sukkert

Sukkert

On March 2, the Racine Police Department was notified regarding the discovery of a 3-month-old child who suffered a spiral type fracture to his left femur. A review of the medical findings showed that the infliction appeared to be intentional. Contact was made with Sukkert who admitted to intentionally grabbing and twisting the child’s leg which resulted in the fracture.

Sukkert was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

