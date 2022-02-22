Racine man allegedly caused car crash in Mount Pleasant then tried to walk away from the scene

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly caused a car crash and then tried to walk away from the scene.
Douglas E. Rinden, 35, of the 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, was charged with four felony counts of bail jumping and eight misdemeanor counts of bail jumping in addition to misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, operating motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, officers were sent to the area of Green Bay Road and Spring Street for a car crash where one of the drivers was attempting to leave the scene.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with two people who said they were driving when another car swerved into their lane and hit them, causing major damage and making them crash into a pole. The driver of the other car, later identified as Rinden, got out of his car and began walking away before being stopped.
He also threw an item while trying to walk away.
Officers spoke with Rinden, who at first claimed said his girlfriend was the driver, but when confronted with the fact no one else was present in his car he did not have an explanation. His pupils were dilated, he spoke rapidly and was sweating profusely. Officers found a glass pipe in the path of where Rinden was walking.
Rinden was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
