Racine man allegedly caught trying to sell cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly was caught trying to sell cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

Jerry G. Ferrell Jr., a.k.a. “Fish,” 35, of the 1800 block of Villa Street, was charged with four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, three felony counts of deliver less than or equal to 10 grams of fentanyl and manufacture/deliver less than or equal to 1 gram of cocaine and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession of marijuana.

According to a criminal complaint:

An agent used a confidential informant to buy drugs from a person known as “Fish,” who was later identified as Ferrell. Between August and December, the confidential informant purchased a combined total of 2.6 grams of cocaine and fentanyl from Ferrell.

On Dec. 7, Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at the 1800 block of Villa Street. Ferrell was located and he told agents that controlled substances would be found in his room and his vehicle. A pair of pants in Ferrell’s room had 10 packages containing 5.8 grams of cocaine and fentanyl. Inside his vehicle was 9.5 grams of marijuana. As he was being arrested, Ferrell made comments to his mother, who was also at the residence, that he “(expletive) up” and was just trying to make quick money.

Ferrell was given a $3,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

