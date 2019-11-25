Racine man allegedly caught on video wielding gun during street fight near Lutheran High

RACINE — A 23-year-old Racine man faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a street fight on Sunday afternoon. He was allegedly caught on video wielding a handgun during the fight.

The man also allegedly was carrying 4.2 grams of marijuana.

Levert Woodall, of the 3900 block of Green Street, was being held in Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond as of Monday afternoon. He has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and felony possession of THC as a repeat offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, one block south of Racine Lutheran High School, for a report of a fight and a man with a gun.

+2 Man argues rap lyrics shouldn't have convicted him of Racine murder, he's appealing 2014 case RACINE — A 20-year-old Racine man sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting in 2014 is appealing his conviction, citing that the use of…

Upon officers arriving at the scene, a man — later identified as Woodall — was observed running away. He was stopped and handcuffed, which is when a bag of marijuana was found on his person.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A witness who recorded the incident on a phone showed police the video. In it, Woodall is observed fighting with another individual before a third person pulls them apart.