Racine man allegedly caught on video wielding gun during street fight near Lutheran High
Racine man allegedly caught on video wielding gun during street fight near Lutheran High

RACINE — A 23-year-old Racine man faces criminal charges for his alleged involvement in a street fight on Sunday afternoon. He was allegedly caught on video wielding a handgun during the fight.

The man also allegedly was carrying 4.2 grams of marijuana.

Levert Woodall, of the 3900 block of Green Street, was being held in Racine County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond as of Monday afternoon. He has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon and felony possession of THC as a repeat offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, one block south of Racine Lutheran High School, for a report of a fight and a man with a gun.

Upon officers arriving at the scene, a man — later identified as Woodall — was observed running away. He was stopped and handcuffed, which is when a bag of marijuana was found on his person.

A witness who recorded the incident on a phone showed police the video. In it, Woodall is observed fighting with another individual before a third person pulls them apart.

Woodall then walks over to a car, grabs a gun from the passenger side, conceals the gun in his pocket then returns to where a crowd of approximately 20 people had formed, police reported after watching the video.

Once he re-entered the crowd, Woodall appeared to have been trying to fight another man. The video then shows Woodall holding the gun and then tossing it into the car he got it from, before the vehicle was driven away by someone else, according to police.

In June 2018, Woodall was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in Racine County. At the time, his address was listed in Chicago.

He pleaded guilty in May of this year and was given credit for time served in his sentence.

He also has prior three convictions related to firearms in Cook County, Illinois, stemming from a March 2017 case.

Woodall is next due in court on Dec. 5 for a preliminary hearing at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Levert Woodall

Woodall
