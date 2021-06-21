Racine man allegedly caught on camera hitting a toddler with a tablet

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit a 2-year-old child with a tablet multiple times over the weekend.

Lance A. Goines, 33, of the 1600 block of Winslow Street, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:01 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the 1200 block of Racine Street for a report of child abuse.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said that the day before her 2-year-old child was struck and injured by Goines. She came home and her child had a red and swollen face. Bruises were found on his ear, cheek and eye. She then confronted Goines who said that the child wanted to take a tablet so he hit him with it.

An officer watched surveillance video of the incident and saw Goines walk up to the child, take the tablet and hit him three times in the head with it. He then flings the child across the floor. He then begins yelling at another child before shoving a basket of toys at the child.