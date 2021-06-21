 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly caught on camera hitting a toddler with a tablet

Racine man allegedly caught on camera hitting a toddler with a tablet

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit a 2-year-old child with a tablet multiple times over the weekend.

President Joe Biden is expected to fall short of his commitment to shipping 80 million COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June because of regulatory and other hurdles, officials said as they announced new plans Monday for sharing the shots globally.

Lance A. Goines, 33, of the 1600 block of Winslow Street, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:01 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the 1200 block of Racine Street for a report of child abuse.

Lance Goines

Goines

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said that the day before her 2-year-old child was struck and injured by Goines. She came home and her child had a red and swollen face. Bruises were found on his ear, cheek and eye. She then confronted Goines who said that the child wanted to take a tablet so he hit him with it.

An officer watched surveillance video of the incident and saw Goines walk up to the child, take the tablet and hit him three times in the head with it. He then flings the child across the floor. He then begins yelling at another child before shoving a basket of toys at the child.

Goines was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SCOTUS rules on NCAA

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine man accused of stabbing roommate while yelling homophobic slurs
Crime and Courts

Racine man accused of stabbing roommate while yelling homophobic slurs

Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson explained in an email that the reason the suspect isn't facing hate crime charges is because "There are enough facts, outside of those in the complaint, to indicate that the defendant did not intentionally select the victim because he was gay (and that) the two were fighting over household duties as they were roommates. Once the fight began, he defendant began using homophobic slurs."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News