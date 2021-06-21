Racine man allegedly caught on camera hitting a toddler with a tablet

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly hit a 2-year-old child with a tablet multiple times over the weekend.
Lance A. Goines, 33, of the 1600 block of Winslow Street, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:01 p.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the 1200 block of Racine Street for a report of child abuse.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said that the day before her 2-year-old child was struck and injured by Goines. She came home and her child had a red and swollen face. Bruises were found on his ear, cheek and eye. She then confronted Goines who said that the child wanted to take a tablet so he hit him with it.
An officer watched surveillance video of the incident and saw Goines walk up to the child, take the tablet and hit him three times in the head with it. He then flings the child across the floor. He then begins yelling at another child before shoving a basket of toys at the child.
Goines was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sherika L Avery
Sherika L Avery, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempt threat to family member of law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Mario T Barrios
Mario T Barrios, 1400 block of Harrington Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon).
Tyree S Carter
Tyree S Carter, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), disorderly conduct.
Wesley J Casarez
Wesley J Casarez, Kansasville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Lance A Goines
Lance A Goines, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Quincy Hunter Jr.
Quincy Hunter Jr., 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony J Monfeli
Anthony J Monfeli, 1400 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Reyven A Mosley
Reyven A Mosley, 1900 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, battery to emergency medical care providers, battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicholas R Peterson
Nicholas R Peterson, 400 block of 200th Avenue, Union Grove, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of a firearm while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demoria T Woodard
Demoria T Woodard, 700 block of Foxtrail Circle, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ever A Bercelos-Venegas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ever A Bercelos-Venegas, 1000 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, fourth degree sexual assault.
Andre P Conley
Andre P Conley, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
Cameron C Cruz
Cameron C Cruz, 800 block of Augusta Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Aron L Hanson
Aron L Hanson, 900 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jose L Mora
Jose L Mora, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David J Porter
David J Porter, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Michael D Stoner
Michael D Stoner, 1000 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nucquan L Thomas
Nucquan L Thomas, 1100 block of 12th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Mark A Tufte
Mark A Tufte, Sharon, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Edilberto C Arias
Edilberto C Arias, 1400 block of West Street, Racine, exposing a child to harmful material.