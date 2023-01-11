Racine man allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint, was found hiding inside a minivan

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint and was found hiding inside someone’s minivan.

Cornelius T. Evans, 19, was charged with felony counts of armed carjacking and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:11 a.m. on Friday, a woman reported that she had been carjacked at gunpoint in front of Neighborhood Bar, 2002 Erie St.

She said a black truck pulled into her immediate area. A man exited and pointed a firearm at her, saying, “Get the (expletive) out!” She exited the car and ran immediately into the bar to contact police. Her vehicle was a 2023 BMW.

While officers were canvasing the area, one of them located the BMW at High Street and N. Memorial Drive. The BMW took off at a high speed to Hagerer Street and then turned onto Carlisle Avenue. The officer eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

Officers from three jurisdictions, a drone operator and a K9 unit were called to conduct a search. The vehicle was found stashed in a tree line in the 2800 block of Jean Avenue.

A single man fled from the vehicle and went directly into the backyard of a residence. In the yard was a Nissan minivan with an above ground pool dismantled and stored inside. Evans was found hiding inside the vehicle.

Evans was taken into custody and said he was homeless since November and was staying inside the minivan for four hours before being woken up by police. Officers knew he resided with his sister in the 2700 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, though, and believed he was trying to distract any responsibility from the carjacking.

Officers found a handgun in the flight path of Evans directly north of where the BMW was found.

Evans was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

