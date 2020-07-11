Racine man allegedly broke into, stole jewelry from Plaza Jewelers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole about $7,500 in inventory from an Elmwood Plaza jeweler, police and prosecutors say.

Montavius Drane, 24, of the 1700 block of Franklin Street, is charged with burglary of a building, retail theft intentionally concealing between $5,000-$10,000 and criminal damage to property, all as party to a crime.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 9, an investigator was assigned to follow up on a report of a June 1 burglary at Plaza Jewelers, 3701 Durand Ave. Police were able to identify fingerprints recovered from the scene as belonging to Drane, and upon reviewing security-camera footage and a photograph, identified the suspect as Drane.

The store owner reported that the approximate damage to the store was $2,500. The damage included the window and door that were shattered and the display cases that were broken, allowing the suspects to take merchandise. The total loss of inventory was $7,500. The store was closed for two days, which the owner stated was a loss of about $2,000 in sales.

Drane reportedly told police that he does not know where he was on the day of the burglary.