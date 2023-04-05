RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of breaking into Pub On Wisconsin and taking $1,800 in cash.

Travis A. Williams, 32, of the 900 block of 17th Street, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and possession of burglarious tools, and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 21 officers were sent to Pub On Wisconsin at 525 Wisconsin Ave. after a report of a burglary.

Officers reported that the cash register had been smashed open and was on the floor, the ATM had been tipped over and a 70-inch TV had been removed from the wall.

The complaint said the total amount taken from the pub was $1,800.

Surveillance video reportedly shows someone wearing a mask prying open a door and attempting to pry open the cash register with a screwdriver. At one point, the person removed the mask, and officers identified him as Williams.

Williams was arrested and when asked about the burglary, allegedly said he wasn't that stupid because he had been out of custody for about 100 days after serving seven years.

Williams was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 5, 2023 Today's mugshots: April 5 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Steven A. Brown Jr. Steven A. Brown Jr., 3500 block of 17th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (alter price less than or equal to $500). Miles J. Fuerstenau Miles J. Fuerstenau, 4600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed knife, felony bail jumping. Dennis Giannopoulos Dennis Giannopoulos, Hubertus, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs. Diquar D. Henley Diquar D. Henley, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping. Justin Robert Krekling Justin Robert Krekling, 2000 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping. Christopher A. Williams Christopher (aka Pudgy) A. Williams, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping. Travis A. Williams Travis A. Williams, 900 block of 17th Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of burglarious tools, criminal damage to property. Terry Hill Terry (aka Snake) Hill, 1300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.