Racine man allegedly broke into a victim's house and stole his smartphone

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly broke into someone’s house and stole a smartphone.
Jordan J. Fahrner, 28, of the 5000 block of Taylor Avenue, has been charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and theft from person or corpse and a misdemeanor count of battery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Nov. 24, an officer was sent to a house in the 800 block of 11th Street for a burglary.
The victim stated he was in the shower when he heard loud banging on his door. He got out and got dressed to answer the door and then a person broke a window to his house and tried to get in. A second person entered the home and fought with the victim. He said his iPhone X was stolen during the incident. He pointed to some blood drops near the broken window and also said he was able to pull a “beater” and hat from one of the suspects.
The blood was recovered from the scene and taken to a lab where it showed that it belonged to Fahrner.
Fahrner was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 24
Today's mugshots: June 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Irving Rapheal Jemison
Irving Rapheal Jemison, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Damari V Starks
Damari V Starks, 1900 block of Linden Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ethan A Barnet
Ethan A Barnet, 6500 block of Spring Meadow Lane, Mount Pleasant, drive or operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Carnell B Bates
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Carnell B Bates, Green Bay, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jordan J Fahrner
Jordan J Fahrner, 5000 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft from person or corpse, misdemeanor battery.
Ciandre N Mangum
Ciandre N Mangum, 1200 block of Center Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Michael A Cruz
Michael (aka Eva Marcias) A Cruz, 1600 block of Flett Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.