Racine man allegedly broke into a victim's house and stole his smartphone
Racine man allegedly broke into a victim's house and stole his smartphone

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly broke into someone’s house and stole a smartphone.

Jordan J. Fahrner, 28, of the 5000 block of Taylor Avenue, has been charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and theft from person or corpse and a misdemeanor count of battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 24, an officer was sent to a house in the 800 block of 11th Street for a burglary.

Jordan Fahrner

Fahrner

The victim stated he was in the shower when he heard loud banging on his door. He got out and got dressed to answer the door and then a person broke a window to his house and tried to get in. A second person entered the home and fought with the victim. He said his iPhone X was stolen during the incident. He pointed to some blood drops near the broken window and also said he was able to pull a “beater” and hat from one of the suspects.

The blood was recovered from the scene and taken to a lab where it showed that it belonged to Fahrner.

Fahrner was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

