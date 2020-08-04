You have permission to edit this article.
Racine man allegedly broke into a foreclosed home, threw a party
CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly broke into a foreclosed home and threw a party in the backyard and he now faces criminal charges. 

Mustafa E. Bey, 28, of the 1600 block of Winslow Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

According to a criminal complaint by the Caledonia Police Department:

On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Ellis Avenue for reports of unwanted people at the residence. The caller advised that she was a real estate agent for Keefe Real Estate, the owners of the foreclosed residence, and stated that she nor the seller gave anyone permission to live or be at the residence. She advised there were two external locks on the door to keep people out. 

Officers arrived at the residence and found eight people in the backyard of the place drinking beer on the patio. The backdoor of the residence was open. Officers spoke to Bey who stated he paid taxes on the vacant residence and became the rightful owner. He claimed he entered the home with a key, but could not provide the officers with a key. 

Mustafa Bey

Bey

Officers spoke to the real estate agent who said that Bey was not the home owner and wasn't allowed inside the residence.

Bey took the officers inside to show paperwork which allegedly proved his ownership, but he did not have any such paperwork. The two external locks were located in the kitchen and were damaged. Bey was taken into custody and while on the way to jail stated he was homeless and needed a place to stay. 

A status conference for Bey is set for Oct. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show. 

