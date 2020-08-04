Racine man allegedly broke into a foreclosed home, threw a party

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly broke into a foreclosed home and threw a party in the backyard and he now faces criminal charges.
Mustafa E. Bey, 28, of the 1600 block of Winslow Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
According to a criminal complaint by the Caledonia Police Department:
On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Ellis Avenue for reports of unwanted people at the residence. The caller advised that she was a real estate agent for Keefe Real Estate, the owners of the foreclosed residence, and stated that she nor the seller gave anyone permission to live or be at the residence. She advised there were two external locks on the door to keep people out.
Officers arrived at the residence and found eight people in the backyard of the place drinking beer on the patio. The backdoor of the residence was open. Officers spoke to Bey who stated he paid taxes on the vacant residence and became the rightful owner. He claimed he entered the home with a key, but could not provide the officers with a key.
Officers spoke to the real estate agent who said that Bey was not the home owner and wasn't allowed inside the residence.
Bey took the officers inside to show paperwork which allegedly proved his ownership, but he did not have any such paperwork. The two external locks were located in the kitchen and were damaged. Bey was taken into custody and while on the way to jail stated he was homeless and needed a place to stay.
A status conference for Bey is set for Oct. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Armonte T Cook
Armonte T Cook, 1600 block of Maple Street, Racine, robbery with use of force.
Jesus Flores-Mejia
Jesus Flores-Mejia, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Nicole S Gossett
Nicole S Gossett, 1600 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aric M Lantz
Aric M Lantz, 7500 block of Pheasant Trail, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Chaquara Y Mason
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Chaquara Y Mason, 1100 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft.
Joseph D Melnik
Joseph D Melnik, 2100 block of Rupert Boulevard, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary of a building or dwelling, burglary (room).
Lance L Moore
Lance L Moore, 1400 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), obstructing an officer.
Sarah J Palmersheim
Sarah J Palmersheim, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donsharell D Walton
Donsharell D Walton, 3700 block of Erie Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, Homeless, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Paul A Young
Paul A Young, 1300 block of Ramona Drive, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Craig C Hansen
Craig C Hansen, 100 block of Newman Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Amarion L Webb
Amarion L Webb, 1200 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Nicholas R Gonzales
Nicholas R Gonzales, 1800 block Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sherman E Barber Jr.
Sherman (aka Squirrel) E Barber Jr., 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Derrick D Daniel
Derrick D Daniel, 1800 block of 62nd Street, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
Melissa M Johnson
Melissa M Johnson, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Jeffrey D Ramos
Jeffrey D Ramos, 2300 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Jonathan Taizan
Jonathan Taizan, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ricardo D Baity
Ricardo D Baity, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristin N Connelly
Kristin N Connelly, Salem, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mustafa E Bey
Mustafa E Bey, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.