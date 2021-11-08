 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly broke Hennessy bottle over a man's head, stole his gun on Halloween night
Racine man allegedly broke Hennessy bottle over a man's head, stole his gun on Halloween night

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly broke a bottle of Hennessy cognac over a man's head and stole his gun.

Deante D. Hollis-McKee, 29, of the 300 block of Hamilton Street, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers were sent to the area of Kewaunee and Buchanan streets for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a man whose shirt was covered in blood and was bleeding heavily from his head, nose and arms. He said he had been hit in the head and his gun was stolen.

Deante Hollis-McKee

Hollis-McKee

He said he went to a friend's house and was told that a man named "Tay," later identified as Hollis-McKee, was at the residence. He told Hollis-McKee that he was going to leave and his Uber was eight minutes away. Hollis-McKee then got up with a bottle of Hennessy, took a sip and said "Why you do that?" and then hit the man in the head with the bottle.

Hollis-McKee then allegedly got on top of the man, started choking him and then grabbed his gun from his pocket.

An investigator found the Facebook profile belonging to Hollis-McKee and confirmed with the man that he was the one who assaulted him and stole his gun.

Hollis-McKee was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show. 

