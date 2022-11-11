Racine man allegedly blew through nine stop signs and two red lights during police chase

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly blew through nine stop signs and two red lights during a police chase.

Jesse E. Jones, 40, of the 100 block of Main Street, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, a deputy saw a tan Jeep with a suspended registration and conducted a traffic stop.

The deputy noticed the driver, identified as Jones, put something into his mouth. When asked what he had, he mumbled with a full mouth and said "I don't have nothing in my mouth, I'm not eating nothing." He then abruptly turned back toward the deputy and accelerated his Jeep. Officers then pursued him as he blew through nine stop signs and two red lights and reached speeds around 50-60 mph in a residential area.

When the vehicle stopped, Jones fled into a residence in the 1900 block of Case Avenue. Residents of the address were ordered out for an entry team to clear the premises. Jones was found and detained. A search of his vehicle found a bag containing 1.3 grams of cocaine. There were also four small baggies that had cocaine and fentanyl.

He was transported to the hospital for X-rays to look for what he put in his mouth. The X-rays did not show any foreign objects so officers believe he spat out the additional bags while running from police.

Jones was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.