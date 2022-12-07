Racine man allegedly blew through multiple stop signs and red lights with a child in his car

WIND POINT — A Racine man allegedly blew through multiple stop signs, red lights and nearly caused a car crash with a child in his car.
Marvin A. Hunter, 41, of the 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and cause mental harm to a child and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to come to a stop at the intersection of North Main Street and Three Mile Road.
The traffic stop was initiated, but as officers approached the vehicle it lurched forward and then sped off. A pursuit lasted 2.1 miles and the vehicle was seen going at speeds ranging from 66 mph to over 75 mph. It failed to stop at multiple stop signs and red traffic lights.
It nearly caused a crash on Douglas Avenue
It eventually came to a stop at a Speedway and the driver, identified as Hunter, fled into the gas station. As an officer approached the vehicle, he saw a child, who was under the age of 8, in the backseat. The child was crying hysterically.
Hunter was taken into custody. When asked for family information, he told officers to shoot him.
Hunter was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 5, 2022
Today's mugshots: Dec. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Brittany Shray Brinkley
Brittany Shray Brinkley, 1400 block of Park Place, Union Grove, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Marvin A. Hunter
Marvin A. Hunter, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, cause mental harm to child, obstructing an officer.
Ryan T. Langdon
Ryan T. Langdon, 900 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony bail jumping.
David D. Lewis
David D. Lewis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nina S. Ozier
Nina S. Ozier, 5500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams).
Tavis J. Tillman
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tavis J. Tillman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, food stamp offense (unauthorized use of food stamps between $100-$5,000), obstructing an officer, criminal trespass.
Rondell D. Walker
Rondell D. Walker, 1600 block of Austin Avenue, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Matthew S. Walkowski
Matthew S. Walkowski, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Levaeh L. Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Levaeh L. Williams, 1800 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.