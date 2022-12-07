Racine man allegedly blew through multiple stop signs and red lights with a child in his car

WIND POINT — A Racine man allegedly blew through multiple stop signs, red lights and nearly caused a car crash with a child in his car.

Marvin A. Hunter, 41, of the 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and cause mental harm to a child and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that failed to come to a stop at the intersection of North Main Street and Three Mile Road.

The traffic stop was initiated, but as officers approached the vehicle it lurched forward and then sped off. A pursuit lasted 2.1 miles and the vehicle was seen going at speeds ranging from 66 mph to over 75 mph. It failed to stop at multiple stop signs and red traffic lights.

It nearly caused a crash on Douglas Avenue

It eventually came to a stop at a Speedway and the driver, identified as Hunter, fled into the gas station. As an officer approached the vehicle, he saw a child, who was under the age of 8, in the backseat. The child was crying hysterically.

Hunter was taken into custody. When asked for family information, he told officers to shoot him.

Hunter was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.