RACINE — A Racine man has been charged after he reportedly beat another man with a baseball bat, fracturing the man’s face.
Sherman L. McNeil, 55, of the 1700 block of Mead Street, faces one felony count of aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
McNeil went to a man’s house wielding a baseball bat Wednesday at about 7:35 p.m. and knocked on the door. When the man answered, McNeil yelled at the man to come outside and fight him.
The man came out of his residence and McNeil allegedly began hitting him in the head with the bat. The man’s face was fractured and he had swelling on top of his head.
Neighbors came out and yelled at McNeil, who then reportedly drove away.
McNeil made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a cash band was set at $20,000, records show.
