Racine man allegedly beat up 14-year-old with a metal pole at convenience store

Belle City Food Mart

Belle City Food Mart, 522 16th St., is shown here.

 Via Google Maps

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a minor with a metal pole.

Nicolas Garcia

Garcia

Nicolas N. Garcia, 23, of the 1700 block of Villa Street, was charged with felony counts of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and substantial battery, as well as a misdemeanor count disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 19, an officer was sent to the residence in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a 14-year-old who was holding a cloth on his head to control bleeding coming from his face. Rescue transported him to Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St.

While at the hospital, the boy told the officer that he and several other friends walked to Belle City Food Mart at 522 16th St. and that, when they arrived, two men followed them inside and they all exchanged words. When he went to leave, the rest of his group were gone so he was alone. He was then attacked by the two men, who he did not know, and that one of them hit him with a large metal pole or rod, which the boy described as similar to the pole that holds a stop sign.

Medical staff told the officer that he had a large gash on the left side of his head that would require stitches. The boy also "suffered a superior orbital and lateral orbital fracture," according to the complaint.

On June 21, an investigator obtained video surveillance and saw the two men run into the store as if being chased, followed by a group of around eight men. The groups began flashing gang signs at each other before both left. Upon reviewing the video, an investigator reported that he had identified the man who hit the boy was Garcia by comparing the video with a booking photo.

Garcia was arrested Sunday, Jan. 30, after he allegedly was seen near the corner of North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue peering into the windows of a house. Police reported that marijuana was found in his pocket.

Garcia was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

