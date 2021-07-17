 Skip to main content
Racine man allegedly backed his truck into a victim's car, claimed it was 'payback'
Racine man allegedly backed his truck into a victim's car, claimed it was 'payback'

CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly backed his truck into a victim’s car, claimed it was “payback.”

Sean McCloskey

McCloskey

Sean C McCloskey, 32, of the 6100 block of Green Bay Road, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 4800 block of Scotts Way for a hit and run.

The officer made contact with the owner of the struck car and noticed there was substantial damage to the passenger side of the car. He also saw skid marks and tire tracks that reportedly belonged to the suspect vehicle that had left the scene. The victim said he was selling the car to a witness and it was parked at their residence.

The officer then spoke to the witness who said he and McCloskey were arguing earlier and haven’t been getting along lately. He was smoking outside when he saw McCloskey’s truck stop in the middle of the road facing his residence. McCloskey then got out of his truck, walked up to the car and allegedly tried to open the driver door. After realizing it was locked, McCloskey then got into his truck and began to quickly back up, striking the car, and then left.

The victim called McCloskey and asked why he drove truck into the car. McCloskey told him something along the lines of it being payback for the witness allegedly breaking into his neighbor’s house. The damage to the car was in excess of $2,500.

McCloskey was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

