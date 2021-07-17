CALEDONIA — A Racine man allegedly backed his truck into a victim’s car, claimed it was “payback.”
Sean C McCloskey, 32, of the 6100 block of Green Bay Road, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of criminal damage to property and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:13 p.m. Wednesday, an officer was sent to the 4800 block of Scotts Way for a hit and run.
The officer made contact with the owner of the struck car and noticed there was substantial damage to the passenger side of the car. He also saw skid marks and tire tracks that reportedly belonged to the suspect vehicle that had left the scene. The victim said he was selling the car to a witness and it was parked at their residence.
The officer then spoke to the witness who said he and McCloskey were arguing earlier and haven’t been getting along lately. He was smoking outside when he saw McCloskey’s truck stop in the middle of the road facing his residence. McCloskey then got out of his truck, walked up to the car and allegedly tried to open the driver door. After realizing it was locked, McCloskey then got into his truck and began to quickly back up, striking the car, and then left.
The victim called McCloskey and asked why he drove truck into the car. McCloskey told him something along the lines of it being payback for the witness allegedly breaking into his neighbor’s house. The damage to the car was in excess of $2,500.
McCloskey was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 15
Today's mugshots: July 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Alexander J Katrichis
Alexander J Katrichis, 800 block of Cornerstone Crossing, Waterford, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sean C McCloskey
Sean C McCloskey, 6100 block of STH 31, Racine, felony criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Alejandro Roman
Alejandro Roman, 1800 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jermaine L Usher
Jermaine L Usher, Waukegan, Illinois, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lamont B Kent
Lamont B Kent, 1700 block of Howe Street, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Latricia B Nesbitt
Latricia B Nesbitt, Waukegan, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer, possession of THC, disorderly conduct.
Julian T Roy
Julian T Roy, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Charles D Anderson
Charles (aka X Demont Note) D Anderson, 2500 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
Eric C Goodman
Eric C Goodman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.