Racine man allegedly attacked neighbor with a baseball bat
Racine man allegedly attacked neighbor with a baseball bat

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly attacked a neighbor and his brother with a baseball bat.

Gordon William Briwick, 37, of the 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery and a count of disorderly conduct, all of which are repeat violations. 

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, at approximately 11:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Yout Street for civil trouble. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with a witness who stated there's a reoccurring issue between neighbors. She stated that there was a lot of yelling and a person, later identified as Briwick, was striking the porch of one of the house with a baseball bat and a brick was then thrown at him. 

The office then spoke to a victim who said he was at his residence when four adult men leaving a local pub approached him, his brother, and his friends.

He said his brother was then attacked by the group. He grabbed a baseball bat to try to protect his brother, but Briwick grabbed it out of his hands, overpowered him and began striking him.

The officer observed bruises on the victim's back, arms, wrist, face and shoulder. The victim said he thought he was punched 15-20 times and hit with the bat 5-10 times. He admitted to throwing a brick at Briwick, but said it was in an attempt to keep him away from his house. 

The victim's brother was taken to the hospital. He said that the group of men that assaulted him were yelling at him before doing so. He said he was punched about 20 times and that Briwick hit him with a bat in the head, back and shoulder. The officer noticed he had several bruises on the back of his shoulder and wrist as well as head swelling on the back of his head.

Briwick was released on a $750 signature bond, online court records show. He has a status conference set for Aug. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

