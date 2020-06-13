Racine man allegedly attacked neighbor with a baseball bat

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly attacked a neighbor and his brother with a baseball bat.
Gordon William Briwick, 37, of the 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery and a count of disorderly conduct, all of which are repeat violations.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, at approximately 11:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Yout Street for civil trouble. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with a witness who stated there's a reoccurring issue between neighbors. She stated that there was a lot of yelling and a person, later identified as Briwick, was striking the porch of one of the house with a baseball bat and a brick was then thrown at him.
The office then spoke to a victim who said he was at his residence when four adult men leaving a local pub approached him, his brother, and his friends.
He said his brother was then attacked by the group. He grabbed a baseball bat to try to protect his brother, but Briwick grabbed it out of his hands, overpowered him and began striking him.
The officer observed bruises on the victim's back, arms, wrist, face and shoulder. The victim said he thought he was punched 15-20 times and hit with the bat 5-10 times. He admitted to throwing a brick at Briwick, but said it was in an attempt to keep him away from his house.
The victim's brother was taken to the hospital. He said that the group of men that assaulted him were yelling at him before doing so. He said he was punched about 20 times and that Briwick hit him with a bat in the head, back and shoulder. The officer noticed he had several bruises on the back of his shoulder and wrist as well as head swelling on the back of his head.
Briwick was released on a $750 signature bond, online court records show. He has a status conference set for Aug. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Salvador NMN Coronado
Salvador NMN Coronado, 4600 block of Victory Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony P Daniels
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony P Daniels, 1600 block of Austin Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (felony domestic abuse repeater, domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Franciscus Antwon Love
Franciscus (aka Frank) Antwon Love, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Anthony A McNeil
Anthony A McNeil, 900 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, arson of building, burglary of a building or dwelling, interference with fire fighting (alarms/fire fighters).
Logan C Tyler
Logan C Tyler, 900 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Jason A Young
Jason A Young, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, arson of building, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Gordon William Briwick
NO PHOTO AVAIALABLE
Gordon William Briwick, 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Herson Eliel Diaz-Cinto
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Herson Eliel Diaz-Cinto, 500 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Dontevien S Harris
Dontevien S Harris, Minneapolis, Minnesota, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Darrell D Jones Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Darrell D Jones Sr., 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charles J Minor
Charles J Minor, 1400 block of 15th Avenue, Union Grove, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cabraya M Peterson
Cabraya M Peterson, 2000 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld
Brandon Michael Vankoningsveld, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
