Racine man allegedly attacked neighbor with a baseball bat

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly attacked a neighbor and his brother with a baseball bat.

Gordon William Briwick, 37, of the 2000 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery and a count of disorderly conduct, all of which are repeat violations.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, at approximately 11:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Yout Street for civil trouble. Upon arrival, an officer made contact with a witness who stated there's a reoccurring issue between neighbors. She stated that there was a lot of yelling and a person, later identified as Briwick, was striking the porch of one of the house with a baseball bat and a brick was then thrown at him.

The office then spoke to a victim who said he was at his residence when four adult men leaving a local pub approached him, his brother, and his friends.

He said his brother was then attacked by the group. He grabbed a baseball bat to try to protect his brother, but Briwick grabbed it out of his hands, overpowered him and began striking him.