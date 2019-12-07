Racine man allegedly assaulted teen after his son lost a fight with the victim
0 comments
Crimes and Court

Racine man allegedly assaulted teen after his son lost a fight with the victim

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A 36-year-old Racine man faces a child abuse charge after he allegedly tried to beat up a 16-year-old who had defeated the man's son in a previous fight.

Juan DeLuna, 36, of the 1500 block of Prospect Street, is facing charges of disorderly conduct and physical abuse of a child with intent to cause harm, both of which are misdemeanors.

According to a criminal complaint:

The victim and DeLuna's son engaged in a fight on Oct. 17. The victim won that fight, which was referred to by police as a "mutually agreed upon physical altercation."

That 16-year-old and DeLuna's son had agreed to put everything behind them after the fight ended, police said.

On Oct. 20, the victim was walking home when DeLuna approached him from behind and asked for a lighter. DeLuna then approached them from behind a second time and put his arms around the victim's chest and arms and slammed them into the ground. DeLuna began to allegedly punch and kick him in the upper body and head before DeLuna's son intervened and said "Dad, leave him alone. It's over with."

A Racine Police officer spoke with DeLuna on the phone. DeLuna stated if he was just facing a misdemeanor he would turn himself in, but if it was a felony it would be harder to find him. He admitted to putting his hands on the victim. 

DeLuna could face a maximum of six years and 90 days of incarceration and $11,000 in fines. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond Friday and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News