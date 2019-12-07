Racine man allegedly assaulted teen after his son lost a fight with the victim

RACINE — A 36-year-old Racine man faces a child abuse charge after he allegedly tried to beat up a 16-year-old who had defeated the man's son in a previous fight.
Juan DeLuna, 36, of the 1500 block of Prospect Street, is facing charges of disorderly conduct and physical abuse of a child with intent to cause harm, both of which are misdemeanors.
According to a criminal complaint:
You have free articles remaining.
The victim and DeLuna's son engaged in a fight on Oct. 17. The victim won that fight, which was referred to by police as a "mutually agreed upon physical altercation."
That 16-year-old and DeLuna's son had agreed to put everything behind them after the fight ended, police said.
On Oct. 20, the victim was walking home when DeLuna approached him from behind and asked for a lighter. DeLuna then approached them from behind a second time and put his arms around the victim's chest and arms and slammed them into the ground. DeLuna began to allegedly punch and kick him in the upper body and head before DeLuna's son intervened and said "Dad, leave him alone. It's over with."
A Racine Police officer spoke with DeLuna on the phone. DeLuna stated if he was just facing a misdemeanor he would turn himself in, but if it was a felony it would be harder to find him. He admitted to putting his hands on the victim.
DeLuna could face a maximum of six years and 90 days of incarceration and $11,000 in fines. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond Friday and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Juan J DeLuna
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juan J DeLuna, 1500 block of Prospect Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Patrick J Hagarty
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Patrick J Hagarty, 2400 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Enous N Anderson
Enous N Anderson, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Emma D Davis
Emma D Davis, 2000 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5 and 15 grams), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeromy Donald Finke
Jeromy Donald Finke, Campbellsport, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of THC.
Akeem W First
Akeem W First, 1500 block of South Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), deliver of amphetamine, imitation of controlled substance.
Darrell J Gunn
Darrell J Gunn, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jacquelyn S Lynch
Jacquelyn S Lynch, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, concealing stolen firearm, possession of THC.
Eric G Otto Jr.
Eric G Otto Jr., 1400 block of Merganser Lane, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Michelle Lauren Smith
Michelle Lauren Smith, 3300 block of Shorewood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher J Back
Christopher J Back, 10200 block of Root River Drive, Caledonia, misdemeanor bail jumping, violation of injunction (harassment).