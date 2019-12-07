Racine man allegedly assaulted teen after his son lost a fight with the victim

RACINE — A 36-year-old Racine man faces a child abuse charge after he allegedly tried to beat up a 16-year-old who had defeated the man's son in a previous fight.

Juan DeLuna, 36, of the 1500 block of Prospect Street, is facing charges of disorderly conduct and physical abuse of a child with intent to cause harm, both of which are misdemeanors.

According to a criminal complaint:

The victim and DeLuna's son engaged in a fight on Oct. 17. The victim won that fight, which was referred to by police as a "mutually agreed upon physical altercation."

That 16-year-old and DeLuna's son had agreed to put everything behind them after the fight ended, police said.

On Oct. 20, the victim was walking home when DeLuna approached him from behind and asked for a lighter. DeLuna then approached them from behind a second time and put his arms around the victim's chest and arms and slammed them into the ground. DeLuna began to allegedly punch and kick him in the upper body and head before DeLuna's son intervened and said "Dad, leave him alone. It's over with."