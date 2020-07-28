Racine man allegedly assaulted staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted staff members at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., while being treated for intoxication.
Daniel J. Boudreau, 65, of the 1100 block of College Avenue, is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.
According to the criminal complaint :
On Feb. 11, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the hospital regarding a report of an unwanted party. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim who said Boudreau was causing a disturbance in the hospital while being treated. She said he was brought in with a blood-alcohol content of 0.337 and was being loud and violent, causing him to be put in restraints. She went inside Boudreau’s room to assist him and then he allegedly slapped her on the arm and struck her in the stomach.
Another staff member went into Boudreau’s room to reassess him. He was upset about not being allowed to go home and started yelling profanity. Boudreau then allegedly kicked the staff member in the left side of his abdomen as he was walking out of the room.
Court records indicate that a warrant was issued on July 17 for Boudreau’s arrest after he reportedly missed a March court date.
As of Tuesday, Boudreau remained in custody at the Racine County Jail under a $150 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Oct. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Zachary R Anderson
Zachary R Anderson, 1400 block of Sunrise Terrace, Burlington, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davarion Blair
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Davarion (aka Davarion Dandridge) Blair, 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Daniel J Boudreau
Daniel J Boudreau, 1100 block of College Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Albert L Cole
Albert L Cole, 300 block of Wegge Court, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher S Drews
Christopher S Drews, 1600 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Latisha L Dundy-Rout
Latisha L Dundy-Rout, Columbus, Ohio, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle), felony bail jumping.
Dwayne E Gray
Dwayne E Gray, 1300 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, theft (movable property, special facts), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
John R Hardin
John R Hardin, 7100 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child.
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson
Daiviontae Tyrell Johnson, 2800 block of Illinois Street, Racine, interference with fire fighting (alarms/fire fighters), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Tyler J Kauzlarich
Tyler J Kauzlarich, 2900 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jasmine D Keys
Jasmine D Keys, Waukegan, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000).
Jimmie D Knighton Jr.
Jimmie D Knighton Jr., 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 3-10 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Chelsea G Michaelson
Chelsea (aka Chelsea Tobalsky) G Michaelson, Rochester, Wisconsin, theft (movable property, special facts), felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Erik William Nielsen
Erik William Nielsen, 1300 block of South Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Kiron D Price
Kiron (aka Kron) D Price, 300 block of South Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Richard E Rohr
Richard (aka Rick Davis) E Rohr, 2900 block of 94th Street, Sturtevant, operate motor vehicle while revoked (cause great bodily harm to another), hit and run (great bodily harm), intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), possession of THC.
Corie Ann Seward
Corie (Corie Johnson) Ann Seward, 200 block of East Market Street, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Bradley C Shute
Bradley C Shute, Wheaton, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Darnell Breshawn Walker
Darnell Breshawn Walker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
