Racine man allegedly assaulted staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted staff members at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., while being treated for intoxication.

Daniel J. Boudreau, 65, of the 1100 block of College Avenue, is charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.

According to the criminal complaint :

On Feb. 11, a Racine Police officer was dispatched to the hospital regarding a report of an unwanted party. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim who said Boudreau was causing a disturbance in the hospital while being treated. She said he was brought in with a blood-alcohol content of 0.337 and was being loud and violent, causing him to be put in restraints. She went inside Boudreau’s room to assist him and then he allegedly slapped her on the arm and struck her in the stomach.

Another staff member went into Boudreau’s room to reassess him. He was upset about not being allowed to go home and started yelling profanity. Boudreau then allegedly kicked the staff member in the left side of his abdomen as he was walking out of the room.

Court records indicate that a warrant was issued on July 17 for Boudreau’s arrest after he reportedly missed a March court date.