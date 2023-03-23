RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting another man and then pouring gasoline on him.

Prajit P. Patel, 21, of the 1500 block of Deane Boulevard was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, at 1 a.m. March 5, 2022, an officer was sent to a home in the 1500 block of Deane Boulevard to investigate a restraining order violation.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a man who reportedly said that he and Patel had gotten into a fight and that Patel had just left.

The man, who reportedly smelled heavily of gasoline, said he saw Patel at his home and confronted him.

Patel then allegedly choked the man, pushed him down and hit him in the chest several times.

According to the complaint, Patel then poured gasoline on the man and pulled a lighter out and began flicking it.

The man said he ran away and called the police.

Patel was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 21, 2023 Today's mugshots: March 21 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Roberto Jimenez Jr. Roberto Jimenez Jr., 3000 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer). Willie T. Adams Willie T. Adams, 3600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping. Dayvion S. Hunter Dayvion S. Hunter, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, felony bail jumping. Richard J. Lofgren NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Richard J. Lofgren, 29200 block of Elm Island Drive, Waterford, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer). Prajit P. Patel Prajit P. Patel, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm, likely to produce great bodily harm), disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer. Kenneth Darnell Perry III Kenneth Darnell Perry III, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property. Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez Baby-Joe A. Rodriguez, 3500 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping. Gabrielle E. Ross Gabrielle E. Ross, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jennifer L. Schemenauer Jennifer L. Schemenauer, 1400 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur). Shaqur N. Wagner Shaqur N. Wagner, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia. Christopher A. Weber Christopher A. Weber, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, neglecting a child (consequence is great bodily harm), possession of drug paraphernalia. Shelly M. Weber Shelly M. Weber, 1400 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), felony bail jumping.