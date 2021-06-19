Racine man allegedly assaulted girl, drove off after she jumped on hood of car

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 19-year-old Racine man allegedly assaulted a teenager under the age of 18 and drove off while she was on the hood of his car.

D'Avion E. Powell, 19, of the 1600 block of Prospect Street, was charged with two felony counts of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of Stuart Road and North Frontage Road, for a man and a woman standing outside a Honda Civic arguing with each other. Dispatch noted that there was a complaint about a reckless driver involving this car and that the driver was Powell. He and two other occupants were fighting each other and caused the car to swerve.

An officer spoke to the victim and noticed she had a fresh cut on her left cheek and that her shirt had been ripped. She said that Powell ripped her shirt and showed the officer where one of her braids had been pulled off her head.