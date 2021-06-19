Racine man allegedly assaulted girl, drove off after she jumped on hood of car

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 19-year-old Racine man allegedly assaulted a teenager under the age of 18 and drove off while she was on the hood of his car.
D'Avion E. Powell, 19, of the 1600 block of Prospect Street, was charged with two felony counts of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, an officer was sent to the area of Stuart Road and North Frontage Road, for a man and a woman standing outside a Honda Civic arguing with each other. Dispatch noted that there was a complaint about a reckless driver involving this car and that the driver was Powell. He and two other occupants were fighting each other and caused the car to swerve.
An officer spoke to the victim and noticed she had a fresh cut on her left cheek and that her shirt had been ripped. She said that Powell ripped her shirt and showed the officer where one of her braids had been pulled off her head.
She said she was in the car with Powell and they got into an argument because she wanted him to take her home. He said it was "wasting his gas" and then a fight happened in the car. He then dropped her off at her house but she remembered she left her phone and other items in the car so she walked back towards it. Powell was driving off so she leaped onto the hood and he continued to drive. Powell then allegedly got into a fight with her.
A witness said that the Powell opened his door and began pulling on the victim before the two began "tussling" with each other. Powell then asked the victim if she was calling the police, and after she said she was he drove off and ran a red light.
Powell was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
