Racine man allegedly assaulted, choked out a woman until she was unconscious after smoking crack

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted and choked out a woman until she was unconscious.

Daryl M. Knighten, 54, of the 2000 block of 16th Street, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery and stalking, in addition to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:58 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to the area of Seventh and Villa streets for an assault. A man said his girlfriend called him, saying Knighten beat her up.

Officers located the woman in the 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue and noticed she was visibly shaking and crying.

She was holding her broken glasses on her face with one hand and her throat with the other. She said her throat hurt and she just woke up from being unconscious. She said Knighten assaulted her.

When she tried to call her boyfriend, Knighten struck her, took her phone and smashed it, broke her glasses, pushed her down and choked her until she was unconscious. She admitted to smoking crack with Knighten before he assaulted her.

An officer reviewed Racine Police records which showed the woman called police on Tuesday and reported that Knighten sent a video chat saying he was coming over and threatened to beat her.

She said that Knighten has come to her house with a pole and knife before.

Knighten was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on May 25 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.