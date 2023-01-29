 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her $3,200 glasses

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her glasses.

George Edward Malone III, of the 100 block of Ohio Street, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of theft of movable property between $5,000-$10,000 and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, at 6:32 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers were sent to McDonald’s on State Street after a report of civil trouble.

Upon arrival, the officers spoke to a woman who reportedly said she met Malone in the 2200 block of Northwestern Avenue to retrieve her garage door opener.

When he arrived, he allegedly became upset and snatched her Cartier designer glasses, then slapped her, kicked her and attempted to choke he before fleeing.

Malone reportedly dropped a gun during the altercation and said “(Expletive), I will kill you,” as she jumped into her car to flee.

On Wednesday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Malone’s vehicle and during a search he reportedly found the woman’s glasses, which were valued at $3,200.

Malone was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

