 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and kicked her dog
0 Comments

Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and kicked her dog

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and kicked her dog near the Racine Zoo.

Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops clashed on Thursday following the funeral of a child believed killed by army fire the previous day in the occupied West Bank. A Palestinian was critically injured in the violence

Daryl L. Berman, 59, of the 1800 block of St. Clair Street, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of battery and knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, officers were sent to the area of the Racine Zoo for reports of an assault.

Daryl Berman

Berman

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman who said that she was walking her dog with Berman. She said he was drinking all day and while they were walking he became aggressive with the dog, pulling the leash and kicking it. He then started yelling at her and punched her in the head multiple times.

Officers spoke to a woman who said she saw Berman punch the woman he was with three to four times in the head, pushed her down to the ground and then hit her again.

Berman was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for Aug. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America is running out of lifeguards

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News