RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and kicked her dog near the Racine Zoo.

Daryl L. Berman, 59, of the 1800 block of St. Clair Street, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of battery and knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, officers were sent to the area of the Racine Zoo for reports of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman who said that she was walking her dog with Berman. She said he was drinking all day and while they were walking he became aggressive with the dog, pulling the leash and kicking it. He then started yelling at her and punched her in the head multiple times.

Officers spoke to a woman who said she saw Berman punch the woman he was with three to four times in the head, pushed her down to the ground and then hit her again.

Berman was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for Aug. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

