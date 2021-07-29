RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and kicked her dog near the Racine Zoo.
Daryl L. Berman, 59, of the 1800 block of St. Clair Street, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of battery and knowingly violating a domestic abuse injunction.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, officers were sent to the area of the Racine Zoo for reports of an assault.
Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman who said that she was walking her dog with Berman. She said he was drinking all day and while they were walking he became aggressive with the dog, pulling the leash and kicking it. He then started yelling at her and punched her in the head multiple times.
Officers spoke to a woman who said she saw Berman punch the woman he was with three to four times in the head, pushed her down to the ground and then hit her again.
Berman was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for Aug. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 29
Today's mugshots: July 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Drakkar M McKinney
Drakkar M McKinney, 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping.
Roman M Nelson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roman M Nelson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles C Bentley
Charles (aka Brown Willie) C Bentley, 2000 block of Orchard Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Daryl L Berman
Daryl L Berman, 1800 block of St. Clair Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey J Schreiter
Jeffrey J Schreiter, Greenfield, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Nathan C Goldsmith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathan (aka Shawn Rupp) C Goldsmith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, intimidate victim/as a repeater (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Joshua Gonzalez-Osorio
Joshua (aka Rico Suave) Gonzalez-Osorio, Watertown, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon.