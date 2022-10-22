Racine man allegedly assaulted a man with a bat on Main Street

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted another man with a bat in front of Mrs. Betty's Kitchen.

Michael L. Wells, 63, of the 1800 block of N. Wisconsin Street, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was on the 300 block of Main Street when he saw two people fighting in the street. The officer approached the two people and identified one of them as Wells.

The other man said he pulled in front of Mrs. Betty's Kitchen at 327 Main St. to pick up food when he noticed Wells honking at him from over a block away.

Wells then pulled up next to him and began to call his wife bad names. This started an argument between the two of them.

Wells then blocked both lanes of travel on Main Street and got out of his truck with a baseball bat. The other man got out of the vehicle to stop Wells from hitting his car, but Wells then swung the bat at him and hit him three times. The first two swings were at his head and the third was at his hip area. He pushed Wells into his truck and tried to keep Wells away from the bat.

The officer saw a very large bump on the man's left hand and elbow. The officer then spoke to Wells and he admitted to hitting the man with the bat.

Wells was given a $11,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

