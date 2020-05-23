Racine man allegedly aided in armed robbery of a woman during a drug deal

Investigation

An investigator spoke to a person who reported that her father’s firearm was stolen and ultimately advised that the firearm was used in a robbery the previous evening. She said that during the evening of April 25, she was in the company of Callow and the other men and that Callow allegedly raised the idea of robbing the victim.

The witness said that the victim intended to meet Callow and the Flett Avenue man to purchase Xanax. Prior to leaving the house, the Flett man asked to use her firearm to assist in the robbery. She then handed the firearm to him and drove the men to meet with the victim.

After the victim entered the car, the Flett Avenue man took out the firearm and robbed her. When the victim was removed from the car, she was told to drive into an alley when they saw a police car drive by. The man then panicked and fled with the gun. The next day the witness tried to get into contact with him about the gun and was told that he had discarded the gun in two different locations. She was not able to find the gun at either of the locations.

Accusations denied