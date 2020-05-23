You are the owner of this article.
Racine man allegedly aided in armed robbery of a woman during a drug deal
Crime and Courts

Racine man allegedly aided in armed robbery of a woman during a drug deal

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man is accused of aiding in the armed robbery of a woman during a drug deal involving Xanax.

Travis Callow, 22, of the 200 block of Third Street, has been charged with armed robbery as a party to a crime.

According to a criminal complaint:

Travis Callow

Callow

On April 26, a Racine Police Department officer responded to the 1600 block of Flett Avenue regarding a suspicious person report. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim, who stated she was at the address to find a man who lived there. She said that the man and other individuals robbed her at gunpoint and took about $200. She said she went to the 1600 block of Flett Avenue to get her money back.

The victim said she had been driving around with her boyfriend and some other individuals. She stopped at an ATM and withdrew about $500 and began receiving texts from the man from Flett Avenue and Travis Callow to meet up with them. She met with them and was invited into their car to sit with them.

The Flett man then reportedly tried to grab the money from her hand and then Callow reportedly proceeded to hold her arms down and started choking her. A third male in the car then started pulling her hair. The Flett Avenue man then reportedly displayed a silver and black handgun, racked the slide and allegedly said “I’ll blow this (expletive).” The victim said she was unable to hold on to the money and was pushed out of the car.

Investigation

An investigator spoke to a person who reported that her father’s firearm was stolen and ultimately advised that the firearm was used in a robbery the previous evening. She said that during the evening of April 25, she was in the company of Callow and the other men and that Callow allegedly raised the idea of robbing the victim.

The witness said that the victim intended to meet Callow and the Flett Avenue man to purchase Xanax. Prior to leaving the house, the Flett man asked to use her firearm to assist in the robbery. She then handed the firearm to him and drove the men to meet with the victim.

After the victim entered the car, the Flett Avenue man took out the firearm and robbed her. When the victim was removed from the car, she was told to drive into an alley when they saw a police car drive by. The man then panicked and fled with the gun. The next day the witness tried to get into contact with him about the gun and was told that he had discarded the gun in two different locations. She was not able to find the gun at either of the locations.

Accusations denied

The investigator made contact with Callow, who reportedly admitted to being present when the armed robbery took place, but denied being an active part in it. Callow stated the victim had contacted the Flett Avenue man for Xanax. Callow said his mother has a prescription for it and knew he would have some pills to sell to the victim. The arrangement was to sell 25 pills for $160. Callow said he and the other suspects were driven to the 1500 block of Kearney Avenue, where the deal was supposed to take place. When the victim entered the car, the Flett Avenue man reportedly showed the gun, which then caused Callow to attempt to flee. He said the door wasn’t working so he rolled down the window and jumped out and ran home.

When confronted with the others’ statements that it was his idea to rob the victim and that he physically grabbed her, Callow continued to deny having any knowledge of the robbery taking place prior to going there and that he wasn’t aware the Flett Avenue man had a gun on him until he showed it during the robbery.

As of Saturday, Callow remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, online court records show. Callow is scheduled for a status conference on June 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

No charges had been filed on the other two suspects as of Saturday.

