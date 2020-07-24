Racine man allegedly abandoned four cats in residence after being evicted, charges filed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly abandoned four cats after being evicted from his residence.

Andrew P. Ladwig, 49, of the 1900 block of Blaine Avenue, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of intentional abandonment of animals, negligently provide improper animal shelter sanitation standards and providing proper drink to confined animals.

An arrest warrant was issued in October for his arrest and his initial appearance in court on the case Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint by the Racine Police Department:

On Oct. 4, Ladwig was evicted from his residence and law enforcement had to seize four cats that had been left in the residence. The home was in deplorable condition and infested with fleas and flies. Ladwig claimed that the cats were "fine" and that he does "not believe in vaccinations."

Officers located two adult short hair orange colored cats and two adult flame point Siamese cats in the residence. All showed signs of hair loss on their heads and necks and all had scabs and fleas. The house had an overwhelmingly strong odor of feces and urine that law enforcement could smell through their Tyvek suits and respirators.