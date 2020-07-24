Racine man allegedly abandoned four cats in residence after being evicted, charges filed
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly abandoned four cats after being evicted from his residence.

Andrew P. Ladwig, 49, of the 1900 block of Blaine Avenue, was charged with four misdemeanor counts of intentional abandonment of animals, negligently provide improper animal shelter sanitation standards and providing proper drink to confined animals. 

An arrest warrant was issued in October for his arrest and his initial appearance in court on the case Thursday. 

According to a criminal complaint by the Racine Police Department:

On Oct. 4, Ladwig was evicted from his residence and law enforcement had to seize four cats that had been left in the residence. The home was in deplorable condition and infested with fleas and flies. Ladwig claimed that the cats were "fine" and that he does "not believe in vaccinations."

Andrew Ladwig

Ladwig

Officers located two adult short hair orange colored cats and two adult flame point Siamese cats in the residence. All showed signs of hair loss on their heads and necks and all had scabs and fleas. The house had an overwhelmingly strong odor of feces and urine that law enforcement could smell through their Tyvek suits and respirators.

There was no food or water source for the animals. The animals were taken in by the Racine County Humane Society.

As of Thursday morning, Ladwig remained in custody at the Racine County Jail under a $250 cash and $500 signature bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Oct. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

