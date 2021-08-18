Racine man accused of weekend robbery near Olympic Liquors on Douglas Avenue

RACINE — A 20-year-old from Racine allegedly robbed another man and threatened him with a gun last weekend near Olympic Liquors, 1629 Douglas Ave.

Ulysses V. Oates, 20, of the 400 block of Lake Avenue, was charged with a felony count of robbery with threat of force.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer was sent to the area near Olympic Liquors for a report of a robbery nearby.

Upon arrival, the officer met with a man who said he was walking northbound when he heard a man yell "Hey you, stop" and "Hey mother (expletive)." He got up close to him and demanded money. He said "I'm not (expletive) playing with you" and "I have a .22 and I'll (expletive) blast your (expletive) right here." He then gave the man with the gun $42.

An investigator reviewed surveillance video from Olympic Liquors and identified the suspect as Oates. He was seen running across the street to catch up to the man and then runs back across the street, matching the victim's description of events.

Oates was later located and said that he knew the man from work and claimed he had contacted him beforehand to "help him out." The investigator spoke to the man again and he said he never seen Oates before.