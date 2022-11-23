 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine man accused of 'victimizing' women through dating app is now person of interest in South Milwaukee death

SOUTH MILWAUKEE — A Racine man accused of "victimizing" multiple women for the purposes of financial gain through online dating is now a "person of interest" in the death of a 55-year-old woman who fell unconscious at a South Milwaukee tavern Nov. 17.

The tavern was identified by WISN-TV (Channel 12) as Powers on 10th, 1815 10th Ave., South Milwaukee.

Timothy L. Olson

Olson

The Racine man, Timothy L. Olson, 52, was reportedly at the tavern with the woman when she suffered a medical emergency that preceded her death.

The woman's cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Olson, according to the Racine Police Department, has used dating apps to "victimize" multiple women.

"The bartender working (at the tavern on Nov. 17) said the two (Olson and the now-deceased woman) were at the tavern for only a couple minutes and hadn't even taken a sip of their drinks when the woman started to have a medical emergency and became unconscious," WISN-TV reported.

WISN-TV reports that at least one other woman reported to police that she was drugged by Olson on a date.

"We can confirm that (Olson) was the last person present with our victim when she passed out in a tavern," South Milwaukee Police Chief William Jessup said Wednesday in an email to The Journal Times. "She later died at a local hospital and we are waiting to determine the cause of death. Our circumstances are a bit different than the other cases (Olson is implicated in), but we are considering him a person of interest and are trying to locate him."

Racine area law enforcement have been searching for Olson for weeks. An arrest warrant for five felony counts of misappropriating ID info for the purpose of obtaining money was filed Nov. 9 in Racine County Circuit Court.

"Unfortunately, we still do not know his (Olson's) whereabouts," the Racine Police Department said in a release Wednesday.

Olson is approximately 6 feet and 3-inches tall, and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

The Racine Police Department is asking those with information to contact Detective Contreras of the Investigations Unit by calling 414-378-6734. Those who wish to share information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers by using the p3 app or calling 262-636-9330.

