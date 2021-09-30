 Skip to main content
Racine man accused of using heroin, then getting into a car accident
Racine man accused of using heroin, then getting into a car accident

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of using heroin, then getting into a car accident.

Elieser Ramos, 36, of the 3400 block of 16th Street, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping and a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:51 a.m. on Sept. 22, officers were sent to the 1600 block of Hayes Avenue for an accident. The driver, Ramos, was unresponsive and shaking as if having a seizure. Ramos was in the driver's seat with his foot on the gas, windows rolled up and doors locked. 

Elieser Ramos

Ramos

Inside the car, officers saw a hypodermic needle on the passenger's seat with an orange cap. Two more needles were located under the driver's seat and more needles were found on the left side of the driver's side floorboard. One of the needles had heroin in it. As a result of the accident, Ramos hit two fences, a parked car and a garage.

Ramos was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

