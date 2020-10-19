Racine man accused of trying to rob teen who was trying to buy weed, police say

RACINE — A Racine man who is scheduled to go to trial in a felony case next week allegedly shot a teenager who was trying to buy marijuana from him last week. That man now faces new criminal charges for trying to rob the teenager and striking the teen in the head with a gun.
Isaiah J. McGlorn, 21, of the 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, now faces 13 felony charges: attempted armed robbery with a firearm, physical abuse of a child with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana as a repeat offense and nine felony bail jumping charges.
According to a criminal complaint:
At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the teenager went to an apartment on Douglas Avenue, intending to buy a marijuana blunt from McGlorn.
When they met up inside, however, McGlorn “struck (the teenager) in the head with a firearm, causing a large gash that required stitches,” according to what the teen told police at the hospital. The teenager told police that as he fought back, he tried to get the magazine out of the gun McGlorn had hit him with.
A woman who dropped the teenager off at the apartment heard the teen screaming for help and ran in. When she entered the building, she told police that McGlorn “had a gun in his hand and was trying to shoot (the teen) but the gun would not fire.” She then began kicking McGlorn, who dropped the gun. The woman then kicked it away.
The woman told police that the teenager shot McGlorn after McGlorn had shot the teenager in the foot, although the teen denied having a gun. However, inside his hospital room, police said they found “a plastic pistol magazine which was empty of ammunition.”
When police arrived on scene after the shooting, McGlorn was found atop the stairs and had been shot in the lower abdomen and left wrist.
When investigators spoke with McGlorn, he allegedly “stated he did not know who shot him and did not know what happened,” and then said he didn’t want to speak with law enforcement anymore.
Police said that McGlorn was patted down at the scene and 1.9 grams of marijuana was found on his person.
McGlorn has prior convictions for possession of marijuana in 2018 and in 2019.
In June, he was also charged with felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing an officer, online court records show, although that case remains ongoing and McGlorn has pleaded not guilty. In July 2019, McGlorn was charged with fleeing an officer in a vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm as a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting/obstructing an officer; a jury trial in that case is scheduled to begin Oct. 27.
