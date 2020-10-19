Racine man accused of trying to rob teen who was trying to buy weed, police say

RACINE — A Racine man who is scheduled to go to trial in a felony case next week allegedly shot a teenager who was trying to buy marijuana from him last week. That man now faces new criminal charges for trying to rob the teenager and striking the teen in the head with a gun.

Isaiah J. McGlorn, 21, of the 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, now faces 13 felony charges: attempted armed robbery with a firearm, physical abuse of a child with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana as a repeat offense and nine felony bail jumping charges.

According to a criminal complaint:

At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, the teenager went to an apartment on Douglas Avenue, intending to buy a marijuana blunt from McGlorn.

When they met up inside, however, McGlorn “struck (the teenager) in the head with a firearm, causing a large gash that required stitches,” according to what the teen told police at the hospital. The teenager told police that as he fought back, he tried to get the magazine out of the gun McGlorn had hit him with.