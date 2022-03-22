Racine man accused of throwing food, breaking furniture; allegedly had ecstasy on him

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly had MDMA on his person has been accused of breaking furniture and throwing food around a house.
Dekharree Marshaun Marshall, 23, of the 4200 block of Marquette Drive, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:50 p.m. Monday, an officer was sent to an apartment in the 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue for a man calling and saying that someone else needed to leave and they were sick of the "(expletive). "
Officers arrived and a man opened the door to let them inside. An officer observed the kitchen table had been moved, food was all over the floor and other furniture had been tipped over and broken. The man said two people needed to leave his house, and he walked past a room and pointed inside. One of the men was stumbling as he walked, slurring his words and his eyes were glassy.
The other man, identified as Marshall, was bleeding from his lips and face.
He reportedly told the officer: "I'm not going nowhere, you're going to have to kill me." He continued to yell loudly and refuse to comply. Marshall was sweating, slurring his words and exaggerating all his movements. He pushed his left shoulder into the officer and began to actively resist by spinning around and trying to break the officer's grip.
At 9:30 p.m. at the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Marshall reportedly became emotional during the medical screening and was ordered to stand on the body scanner. He was advised that it would detect if he was attempting to smuggle anything inside the jail, and he dug into his pocket and handed the officer 0.2 grams of ecstasy powder.
Marshall was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 22, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Stephan D. Carter
Stephan D. Carter, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Camisha M. Davis Hodges
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Camisha M. Davis Hodges, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), forgery, uttering a forgery, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000), felony theft of movable property (between $5,000-$10,000).
William Henry Harbaugh II
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
William Henry Harbaugh II, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
Elexices L. Sawyer
Elexices L. Sawyer, Waukegan, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shauntele S. Calloway
Shauntele S. Calloway, 800 block of Jackson Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Kenneth L. Blackmon III
Kenneth L. Blackmon III, 1100 block of 18th Street, Racine, fraud against financial institution (less than $500).
David H. Bonnes
David H. Bonnes, 8800 block of Durand Avenue, Sturtevant, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dekharre Marshaun Marshall
Dekharre Marshaun Marshall, 4200 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance.
Vaughn A. Mikulance
Vaughn A. Mikulance, 28400 block of Coyote Circle, Burlington, felony bail jumping.
Cody A. Sobbe
Cody A. Sobbe, Franksville, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct.
Leondus D. Strong
Leondus D. Strong, 1300 block of Bluff Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), obstructing an officer.
Terrion N. Kirk
Terrion N. Kirk, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.