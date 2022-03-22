Racine man accused of throwing food, breaking furniture; allegedly had ecstasy on him

RACINE — A Racine man who allegedly had MDMA on his person has been accused of breaking furniture and throwing food around a house.

Dekharree Marshaun Marshall, 23, of the 4200 block of Marquette Drive, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:50 p.m. Monday, an officer was sent to an apartment in the 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue for a man calling and saying that someone else needed to leave and they were sick of the "(expletive). "

Officers arrived and a man opened the door to let them inside. An officer observed the kitchen table had been moved, food was all over the floor and other furniture had been tipped over and broken. The man said two people needed to leave his house, and he walked past a room and pointed inside. One of the men was stumbling as he walked, slurring his words and his eyes were glassy.

The other man, identified as Marshall, was bleeding from his lips and face.

He reportedly told the officer: "I'm not going nowhere, you're going to have to kill me." He continued to yell loudly and refuse to comply. Marshall was sweating, slurring his words and exaggerating all his movements. He pushed his left shoulder into the officer and began to actively resist by spinning around and trying to break the officer's grip.

At 9:30 p.m. at the Racine County Jail, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Marshall reportedly became emotional during the medical screening and was ordered to stand on the body scanner. He was advised that it would detect if he was attempting to smuggle anything inside the jail, and he dug into his pocket and handed the officer 0.2 grams of ecstasy powder.

Marshall was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

