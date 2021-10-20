Racine man accused of throwing a woman into a table, had her in a headlock

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of throwing a woman into a table, had her in a headlock.
Joshua R. Thompson Sr., 29, of the 2300 block of Rosalind Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, officers were sent to a residence in the 2300 block of Rosalind Ave. for a report of civil trouble.
Upon arrival, the officers spoke to a woman who said that Thompson accused her of taking $20, then threw her into a table and put her in a headlock. She then ran out of the house and called for help. A man told officers that after she came to him for help, Thompson began yelling and moving aggressively toward him.
Officers spoke to Thompson who said that he yelled at the woman and then a man pulled a firearm on him. He claimed he never touched the woman and claimed she had “mental issues.”
Thompson was given a $250 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is set for Dec. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
