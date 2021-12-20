 Skip to main content
Racine man accused of threatening officers, called one a racial slur, claiming he had COVID and coughing

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of threatening officers and called one a racial slur.

Christopher Mantes

Mantes

Christopher M. Mantes, 36, of the 2200 block of Ashland Avenue, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:38 p.m. on Friday, officers were sent to a residence in the 2200 block of Ashland Avenue for a welfare check. A caller said that Mantes was inside the residence destroying property.

Upon arrival, officers tried to make contact at the front door but no one answered. Through a window, an officer saw a man on a couch in the living room with a beer bottle in each hand. The officer also saw a large glass aquarium that was knocked over in the dining room with all of its contents scattered on the floor. The man walked to the rear of the residence when the officers continued to knock.

An officer went to the back to speak to the man and heard a woman screaming hysterically while telling the man to not do anything stupid. When the officer tried to speak, and the man said "get the (expletive) off my property," and "kick my door and come in."

He then made statements that he was "going to light them up."

An officer utilized a key that he received from the landlord to open the door. Once Mantes realized the door was being opened, he slid the chain lock on the door closed. Officers then breached the door in order to gain entry.

During the handcuffing process, the man allegedly yelled at officers "I'm going to beat your (expletive) (racial slur) boy," and "I'm going to smash you!" He told officers he had COVID and began to cough on them. He then said "I am going to kick you in your face when I stand up," and "sign me up for every charge you got because I'm going to beat your (expletive) punk (expletive)!"

After officers secured Mantes, they spoke to a woman who said that Mantes became upset and began yelling at everyone when the household chores were not finished to his standards. He then knocked over the aquarium and spilled all of its contents onto the floor.

During what was supposed to have been an initial appearance in court Monday, online court records indicate Mantes was "in isolation in the jail."

