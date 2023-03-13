CALEDONIA — A Racine man is accused of breaking into an apartment and taking more than $1,000 worth of items.

Michael D. Canady, 32, of the 1600 block of Flett Avenue, was charged with a felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 4 an officer was sent to the 400 block of Three Mile Road after a report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman who reportedly said that she found Canady hiding in the bathroom of her apartment. The woman said he immediately fled.

The woman reported that the following items were missing:

A TV worth about $800.

A projector worth about $200.

A deep fryer worth about $189.

An air fryer worth about $100.

Several blankets worth about $60

Several children’s clothing items.

Miscellaneous food items.

An officer reported that a section of the wood patio door frame was broken off and lying on the carpet.

Officers also reportedly found an Xbox controller, a small bottle of orange juice and a white rechargeable case with headphones lying on the sidewalk.

Canady was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

