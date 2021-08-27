Racine man accused of striking two women, two children while driving intoxicated

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting two women and children with a car and driving while intoxicated.
Anthony P. Oliver, 48, of the 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm and second degree reckless injury, and three misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury, first offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:38 p.m. on May 18, an officer was sent to the area of Erie Street and 3 Mile Road for a car, allegedly driven by Oliver, striking two women and two children. The two women had minor scrapes and injuries, but one of the children, a 1-year-old, had to be transported via Flight for Life due to the extent of his injuries. Medical records showed he sustained a brain bleed. He was in a stroller when struck by the car.
According to witnesses, the car suddenly swerved and struck a support cable for a telephone pole. The two women were walking with the two children in the 3900 block of Erie Street.
Oliver said he was coming from the area of Albert and Marquette streets when he “blacked out” while driving. He said he awoke when he hit the pole. He said he had high blood pressure and didn’t take his medication. When asked if he had anything to drink, he initially said he had one beer but then later said he had two beers at about 12:45 p.m. A black bag was found near the scene that had one unopened can of beer left in a plastic ring six-pack.
Oliver was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 2 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
