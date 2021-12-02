Racine man accused of strangling and trying to sexual assault a woman

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of strangling and trying to sexually assault a woman.

Xavier R. Scott, 26 of the 1300 block of Kingston Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of strangulation and suffocation, felony counts of stalking, intimidation of a victim and attempt second degree sexual assault, two misdemeanor counts of battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 3, an officer was sent to the 2400 block of Anthony Lane for civil trouble. Dispatch notified him that a woman said Scott was breaking into the apartment.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the woman who said that Scott showed up outside her apartment and began knocking on the living room window. He was throwing rocks at the window and told her to let him inside and she told him no. He then told her to let him in or he would break the window.

She told him she was going to call the police and then he left.

He came back later and began kicking her bedroom window before entering the apartment. He began to strangle her for around 20 seconds before leaving.

On Nov. 25, officers were sent to the same residence for an assault report. An officer met with the woman in her car in the north parking lot. She said that Scott assaulted her in the apartment and then hit her car with his before leaving. She said he knocked on her window and asked to talk regarding an earlier incident.

She let him in and they began talking before he approached her in her bedroom and asked to have sex with her. She refused and wanted him to leave but he then forced himself onto her and pulled down her pants. She resisted and he then bit her arm and choked her before leaving. She went to her car in the lot to call police and he then got in his car and backed into hers. He struck the car again before leaving.

Scott was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0