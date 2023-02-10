RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of strangling a woman and breaking her foot.

Michael S. Berrelez, 29, of the 2700 block of Eaton Lane, was charged with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and substantial battery, and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, on Jan. 28, officers were sent to a residence on Eaton Lane after a report of an assault.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a woman who reportedly said that while she was walking home, she was attacked from behind by Berrelez.

He allegedly grabbed her throat and choked her, punched her in the face several times and stomped on her foot repeatedly.

The woman said that she eventually lost consciousness, according to the complaint, and she suffered a broken foot and also had severe bruising on her face and neck.

Berrelez was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

