Racine man accused of stealing nearly $730 worth of clothes from Kohl's

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of stealing nearly $730 worth of clothes from Kohl’s.

Franciscus A. Love, 44, of the 1200 block of Reeds Court, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 10, an officer was sent to Kohl’s at 5500 Washington Ave. for a retail theft that occurred on Aug. 4.

Upon arrival, an officer met with the loss prevention officer who said that on Aug. 4 three people entered the store and collaboratively stole $728.98 worth of merchandise.

The man involved was identified as Love, and he said two unidentified women entered the store, placed items in a cart and then put the cart near the door where Love would leave the store with it.

All three people left in a red Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

The officer was given a DVD of the incident and was able to positively identify the man involved as Love.

Love was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

