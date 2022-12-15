 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine man accused of stealing nearly $730 worth of clothes from Kohl's

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of stealing nearly $730 worth of clothes from Kohl’s.

Massive Asteroid , Set to Make Close , Pass by Earth. 'Newsweek' reports that a massive asteroid measuring up to 460 feet in diameter is set to pass close to Earth on December 15. . According to close approach data by NASA's Near Earth Observatory, the asteroid will pass by our planet at a distance of just 426,000 miles. The asteroid, named 2015 RN35, will be traveling at speeds of 3.67 miles per second, or about 13,220 miles per hour. 'Newsweek' points out that our own moon orbits at a distance of 238,900 miles away, which makes 2015 RN35's approach a very close one in astronomical terms. According to estimates, 2015 RN35 is roughly the size of a baseball field, between 206 and 460 feet across. Asteroids are 'bits of a planet that didn't happen,' that orbit the sun between Mars and Jupiter in the main asteroid belt. However, as they are relatively small, asteroids can be disturbed quite easily, so they can develop orbits that cross those of planets, Jay Tate, the director of the U.K.'s Spaceguard Center observatory, via 'Newsweek'. According to NASA data, 2015 RN35 orbits the sun once every 1.8 years. . NASA estimates that our solar system contains about 1.1 million asteroids, many of which occupy the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. . Asteroids that veer toward the Earth's orbit are classified as near-Earth objects (NEOs). Astronomers are aware of 30,000 NEOs. 'Newsweek' reports that despite the proximity of 2015 RN35 to Earth, the chances of the asteroid hitting our planet are very slim.
Franciscus Love

Love

Franciscus A. Love, 44, of the 1200 block of Reeds Court, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 10, an officer was sent to Kohl’s at 5500 Washington Ave. for a retail theft that occurred on Aug. 4.

Upon arrival, an officer met with the loss prevention officer who said that on Aug. 4 three people entered the store and collaboratively stole $728.98 worth of merchandise.

The man involved was identified as Love, and he said two unidentified women entered the store, placed items in a cart and then put the cart near the door where Love would leave the store with it.

People are also reading…

All three people left in a red Chrysler Town & Country minivan.

The officer was given a DVD of the incident and was able to positively identify the man involved as Love.

Love was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

20-year-old killed in suspected OWI crash

20-year-old killed in suspected OWI crash

The deceased has been identified as Johanna Pascoe. A suspected inebriated driver from Illinois is accused of having crossed the centerline and crashed into Pascoe's car on Douglas Avenue Monday morning.

Racine County squad car involved in crash in Caledonia

Racine County squad car involved in crash in Caledonia

The crash occurred when "a southbound vehicle ... failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign," according to the Caledonia Police Department. The driver of the southbound vehicle was cited for failure to yield right of way from a stop sign, police said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New NASA photograph reveals the most volcanic places in our entire solar system

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News