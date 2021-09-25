Racine man accused of stealing multiple tools from a work site

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing multiple tools from a work site.

Elsander Phillips, 46, of the 900 block of Main Street, has been charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of theft and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 9, an investigator was assigned to follow up on a burglary on Sept. 4 at the 800 block of Villa Street.

It was reported that several tools and building materials were taken from the work site and Phillips was seen “hanging around” the outside of the house. A man told an officer that Phillips was seen walking in front of his house empty-handed and asked him if he wanted to buy an air compressor. About 5 minutes later, he saw Phillips walking by with a red air compressor that he believed was stolen from the work site.

It was learned that two air compressors and a mixing drill were stolen and a missing leaf blower was found in front of where Phillips lived.

Phillips was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

