 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine man accused of stealing motor home, throwing stones at a woman's car
0 Comments

Racine man accused of stealing motor home, throwing stones at a woman's car

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing a motor home and, in a prior incident, throwing pieces of a cinder block at a woman's car.

Netflix Buys Rights to Roald Dahl’s Children’s Stories. On Sept. 22, the streaming giant announced it had acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC). On Sept. 22, the streaming giant announced it had acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC). In a press release, Netflix said the two companies "are joining forces to bring some of the world's most loved stories to current and future fans in creative new ways.". Netflix plans to create a "unique universe" of products based around the stories. Three years ago, Netflix and RDSC worked together on animated TV series 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," an adaptation of 'Matilda The Musical' and more. Three years ago, Netflix and RDSC worked together on animated TV series 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," an adaptation of 'Matilda The Musical' and more. Three years ago, Netflix and RDSC worked together on animated TV series 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," an adaptation of 'Matilda The Musical' and more. These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture — the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more, Netflix, via statement. As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we're committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix, Netflix, via statement. According to Netflix, Dahl's books have sold over 300 million copies and been translated into 63 languages. The author died in 1990 at the age of 76
Richard Raun

Raun

Richard D. Raun, 31, of the 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

According to criminal complaints:

On March 29, an officer was sent to the 1000 block of Parker Avenue for a report of property damage. 

A woman told the officer that Raun was throwing bricks at her car.

She was hanging out at a residence on Parker Avenue when he asked her for a ride. She told him she wasn't able to, and then he got angry and left. He returned a short time later and was throwing pieces of a cinder block on her car. Some of the windows were smashed.

On Tuesday, an officer spoke to a woman who said that Raun took her motor home. She said it occurred on Sept. 12 but believed Raun would return it so she didn't report it.

The motor home was found parked on Parker Avenue and at least one person was seen inside it.

Officers gave commands for the occupants to leave but none of them obeyed. Eventually the screen was opened by officers and two women as well as Raun were located inside. The women said Raun had told them not to open the door. 

Raun was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. Raun had an initial court appearance on Wednesday and a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient Mexican city of Teotihuacan still affecting urban environments today

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News