Racine man accused of stealing motor home, throwing stones at a woman's car

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing a motor home and, in a prior incident, throwing pieces of a cinder block at a woman's car.

Richard D. Raun, 31, of the 4900 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

According to criminal complaints:

On March 29, an officer was sent to the 1000 block of Parker Avenue for a report of property damage.

A woman told the officer that Raun was throwing bricks at her car.

She was hanging out at a residence on Parker Avenue when he asked her for a ride. She told him she wasn't able to, and then he got angry and left. He returned a short time later and was throwing pieces of a cinder block on her car. Some of the windows were smashed.

On Tuesday, an officer spoke to a woman who said that Raun took her motor home. She said it occurred on Sept. 12 but believed Raun would return it so she didn't report it.

The motor home was found parked on Parker Avenue and at least one person was seen inside it.