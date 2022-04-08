Racine man accused of stealing more than $200 worth of quarters from laundry machines

RACINE — A Racine man faces criminal charges for stealing at least 960 quarters from laundry machines in an apartment building on the 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, immediately west of Elmwood Park and south of the Durand Avenue Piggly Wiggly.

A property manager, police said, accused the suspect of emptying four machines of their change in March, and that each machine holds $50-$60 in quarters, for a total loss of between $240 and $300.

Upon reviewing security footage, police identified the suspect as Efrain de Jesus Rivera, 42, a.k.a. Frank Tirado; he was allegedly seen entering rooms with the laundry machines empty handed but leaving "with what appears to be a heavy black bag."

Jetz Service, the company that owns the laundry machines, told police that four of the machines had been damaged during the thefts and that each would cost $600 to repair, according to a criminal complaint.

de Jesus Rivera has been charged with misdemeanor theft as a repeat offense, misdemeanor criminal damage to property as a repeat offense and felony bail jumping.

de Jesus Rivera already has two open theft cases against him, one in Racine County and another in Waupaca, according to online Wisconsin court records.

His cash bond was set at $500 during a Thursday initial appearance in Racine County Circuit Court. His next hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

