Racine man accused of stealing guns, TV and jewelry

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing guns, a TV and jewelry.

Dwayne E. Gray, 48, of the 1300 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of theft of movable property (special facts), three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

On May 2, officers were sent to a residence in the 1300 block of LaSalle Street for a burglary.

Officers spoke with a woman who said she was away from her house between May 2-7. When she returned, she realized the padlock to her bedroom door was unlocked and removed. Her TV and two guns were stolen. She had security footage that showed Gray stealing the TV.

On June 29, Gray was arrested and said he let three friends into the residence and accused them of stealing the items. Later, he admitted to stealing the TV, but continued to insist that the three other friends stole the guns, jewelry, a checkbook and a coffee maker. On Friday, the woman said Gray told her he took the two guns and "gave them away."

Gray was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.