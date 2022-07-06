Racine man accused of stealing guns, TV and jewelry

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing guns, a TV and jewelry.
Dwayne E. Gray, 48, of the 1300 block of LaSalle Street, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of theft of movable property (special facts), three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of theft.
According to a criminal complaint:
On May 2, officers were sent to a residence in the 1300 block of LaSalle Street for a burglary.
Officers spoke with a woman who said she was away from her house between May 2-7. When she returned, she realized the padlock to her bedroom door was unlocked and removed. Her TV and two guns were stolen. She had security footage that showed Gray stealing the TV.
On June 29, Gray was arrested and said he let three friends into the residence and accused them of stealing the items. Later, he admitted to stealing the TV, but continued to insist that the three other friends stole the guns, jewelry, a checkbook and a coffee maker. On Friday, the woman said Gray told her he took the two guns and "gave them away."
People are also reading…
Gray was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 5, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dwayne E. Gray
Dwayne E. Gray, 1300 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenneth Johnson
Kenneth (aka Lonnie Grandberry) Johnson, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Corey M. Lapp
Corey M. Lapp, Waukesha, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), possession of THC.
Donnie J. Maynor
Donnie J. Maynor, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Earnest Phillips
Earnest Phillips, 1200 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by outstate felon, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Tatiana T. Powell
Tatiana T. Powell, Antioch, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Jose L. Rodriguez
Jose L. Rodriguez, 700 block of High Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Jose E. Alvarez
Jose E. Alvarez, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael E. Andresen III
Michael E. Andresen III, 1600 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tytianna T. Jones
Tytianna T. Jones, 1100 blocks of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Marshall F. Kolbeck
Marshall F. Kolbeck, 3900 block of 19th Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked (4th+).
Brian A. McGee
Brian A. McGee, 3100 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rodney C. Miller
Rodney C. Miller, 200 block of 16th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Reginald J. Sparkman
Reginald (aka Red Little) J. Sparkman, 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years).
Jonathan M. Thornton
Jonathan M. Thornton, 1500 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Michael M. Tillman
Michael M. Tillman, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Darrin A. Biles
Darrin A. Biles, 400 block of West Boulevard, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Anthony L. Cannon
Anthony L. Cannon, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Michael A. Cantwell
Michael A. Cantwell, 3800 block of Wyoming Way, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Willneal D. Cheeks
Willneal D. Cheeks, 1600 block of ½ Chatham Street, Racine, hit and run (injury), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Katherine M. Dixon
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Katherine M. Dixon, 2200 block of 53rd Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Matthew J. Fuchs
Matthew J. Fuchs, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.