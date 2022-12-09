 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Racine man accused of stealing from Piggly Wiggly 4 times in the span of a month

  • 0

Legislation protecting same-sex marriages is heading to President Joe Biden's desk after the House gave it final approval Thursday. It's a monumental step in a decades long battle for nationwide recognition of those unions, and it reflects a stark turnaround in societal attitudes. President …

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly stole from Piggly Wiggly four times in the span of a month.

Giovanni Morrow

Morrow

Giovanni Morrow, 51, of the 4000 block of Olive Street, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 20, two suspects entered the Piggly Wiggly at 5201 Washington Ave. and went directly to the liquor section. They grabbed multiple bottles of alcohol and stuffed them into their coats. They then left without paying for the liquor. The total value of the merchandise was $312.82. One of the suspects was identified as Morrow.

On Oct. 28, Morrow entered the Piggly Wiggly at 5600 Spring St. and stole a bottle of Goldschlager worth $24.99.

On that same day, Morrow also entered Festival Foods at 5740 Washington Ave. and stole a bottle of Jameson whiskey and Crystal Head vodka worth a combined $104.98.

People are also reading…

On Nov. 13, Morrow entered the Piggly Wiggly on Washington Ave. and stole five bottles of Jose Cuervo and a bottle of Tito's vodka worth a combined $133.94.

On Nov. 15, Morrow entered that same Piggly Wiggly again and stole another bottle of Tito's vodka along with three bottles of Four Roses bourbon worth a combined $191.96.

During the span of 26 days, Morrow stole $768.69 worth of alcohol from Piggly Wiggly and Festival Foods.

Morrow was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is on Feb. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change threatens food stocks for millions in Madagascar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News