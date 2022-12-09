Racine man accused of stealing from Piggly Wiggly 4 times in the span of a month

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly stole from Piggly Wiggly four times in the span of a month.

Giovanni Morrow, 51, of the 4000 block of Olive Street, was charged with five misdemeanor counts of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Oct. 20, two suspects entered the Piggly Wiggly at 5201 Washington Ave. and went directly to the liquor section. They grabbed multiple bottles of alcohol and stuffed them into their coats. They then left without paying for the liquor. The total value of the merchandise was $312.82. One of the suspects was identified as Morrow.

On Oct. 28, Morrow entered the Piggly Wiggly at 5600 Spring St. and stole a bottle of Goldschlager worth $24.99.

On that same day, Morrow also entered Festival Foods at 5740 Washington Ave. and stole a bottle of Jameson whiskey and Crystal Head vodka worth a combined $104.98.

On Nov. 13, Morrow entered the Piggly Wiggly on Washington Ave. and stole five bottles of Jose Cuervo and a bottle of Tito's vodka worth a combined $133.94.

On Nov. 15, Morrow entered that same Piggly Wiggly again and stole another bottle of Tito's vodka along with three bottles of Four Roses bourbon worth a combined $191.96.

During the span of 26 days, Morrow stole $768.69 worth of alcohol from Piggly Wiggly and Festival Foods.

Morrow was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is on Feb. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 8, 2022 Today's mugshots: Dec. 8 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Percy L. Beechem Percy L. Beechem, 1700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft. Michael R. Clark Michael (aka Jarvis Wilson) R. Clark, Beach Park, Illinois, possession of THC, misdemeanor theft, possession of drug paraphernalia. Robert S. Franklin Robert S. Franklin, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft. Luis C. Granados III NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Luis C. Granados III, 1700 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct. Giovanni Morrow Giovanni Morrow, 4000 block of Olive Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500). James E. Wilkerson James E. Wilkerson, 800 block of North Street, Racine, retail theft (alter price (less than or equal to $500). Richele M. Morris NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Richele M. Morris, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child. Jaivier E. Spumante Jaivier E. Spumante, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).