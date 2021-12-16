Racine man accused of stealing from 5 cars over course of 8 days, also allegedly stabbed man with box cutter

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stabbing a man with a box cutter and stealing from multiple cars.

Anthony B. Jackson, 31, of the 1400 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with felony counts of substantial battery and theft of movable property between $5,000-$10,000 and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and theft.

According to criminal complaints:

At 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, an officer was sent to Ascension-All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., for a man walking in with a stab wound.

The officer spoke to the man who actually had two stab wounds, one on his left forearm and one on his left bicep. He told the officer that he saw a man rummaging through his girlfriend’s car in the 600 block of Villa Street.

He and his girlfriend chased him down and caught up to him after realizing their $400 of rent money in the center console of the car was stolen. They searched him for the money and asked where it was, but he said he did not have it. At this point, the suspect allegedly swung at the man with a box cutter and stabbed him.

His girlfriend said she had the suspect’s wallet and ID card that he dropped in her car, and the ID was Jackson’s.

At 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, officers were sent to Tino’s Carry Out at the 1100 block of Washington Ave. for a theft from a car. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with an employee of Tino’s who said he was told someone was taking items from his truck in the parking lot. He then searched his car and learned two pairs of Venti glasses, paperwork, tools and cash were stolen. He said the items were worth around $700.

Surveillance video showed that the man taking the items from the truck was Jackson.

At 8 a.m. on Monday, officers were sent to the 1100 block of Racine Street for a report of a theft from a car. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said she parked her car on the street the night before and then at 7 a.m. went out to the car and noticed her belongings were missing. The items missing were two pairs of tennis shoes, hair extensions, a custom jean jacket, glasses, box of hair bonnets and a black backpack.

The total value of the items was $5,370. Video from the her landlord’s camera showed the suspect to have been Jackson.

On Tuesday, an officer received a call of a man taking a purse from a car who was currently on a porch in the 600 block of 10th Street The officer arrived and found Jackson on the porch going through the purse.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 22.

In September 2018, after Jackson pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft in Racine County, he was sentenced to probation.

On Halloween 2016, Jackson was sentenced to pay a fine after pleading guilty to misdemeanor theft, also in Racine County.

