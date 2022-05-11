Racine man accused of stealing credit card, pulling gun on man he stole it from outside a gas station

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stealing a credit card and pulling a gun on a man. In a separate incident, he allegedly broke a car window to steal money.

Maurice D. Hatchett, 33, of the 4000 block of Erie Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, two misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and theft.

According to criminal complaints:

First Incident

On Aug. 19, 2020, an officer was sent to speak to a woman who said that Aug. 7 her car window was broken and a $600 money order was stolen from the center console.

She said that she loaned her car to Hatchett on Aug. 6 and believed he saw the money order in the center console. She contacted the money order company and learned that it had been cashed at Olympic Liquor, 1629 Douglas Ave.

On Sept. 2, 2020, an investigator went to Olympic Liquor and watched surveillance footage and got a copy of the ID provided when the order was cashed.

The investigator learned that the man who cashed the order was Hatchett.

Second Incident

At 9:02 p.m. on April 23, an officer was sent to the Citgo gas station at 3954 Erie St. for credit card fraud.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a man outside of the gas station who said he lost his credit card at the Citgo at 2100 N. Main St. and he got a notification on his phone that his card was used at the Citgo on Erie St.

He said around $130 was spent on his card. The first transaction took place at Pump & Pantry at 1826 Douglas Ave. for $77.49 and the second transaction took place at Citgo for $74.70.

The man spoke with the owner of Citgo who said he knew the person who used his credit card at the gas station. He saw footage of the suspect and called police.

While waiting, an incident occurred inside the gas station. The suspect, later identified as Hatchett, was behind the victim of the theft. The victim confronted Hatchett and told him to return the card.

Hatchett said his cousin had it and he would go get it from him. When the man confronted him still, Hatchett pulled out a gun and pointed it at him. He then ran to his vehicle and later returned with the card and threw it inside the gas station.

On Saturday, an investigator found the vehicle Hatchett was driving during the incident. He stopped the vehicle and found a gun matching the one he pulled on the man at Citgo. Hatchett said he did use the credit card to make two purchases. He said that he did pull out the gun, but after the man followed him outside he threw the card back at him. He said he takes a gun with him for protection, and he acknowledged that he cannot have a gun because he is a convicted felon.

Hatchett was given $750 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on May 19 and a status conference is on July 5, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0