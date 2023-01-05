Racine man accused of stealing a car and over $1,100 in merchandise from Kohl's

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of stealing a car as well as over $1,100 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s.
Joseph D. Cotton, 52, of the 1500 block of Kentucky Street, was charged with felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500 and $5,000 and drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sept. 30, an officer was sent to a Kohl’s in Mount Pleasant for a retail theft.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the loss prevention officer who said a man came into the store, loaded a cart with merchandise and then left without any attempt to pay. Surveillance video showed the man taking around $1,114.97 worth of merchandise from the store. It also showed the man get into a dark colored SUV in the parking lot. An officer was able to identify the suspect as Cotton through multiple retail theft arrests.
On Dec. 30, an officer was sent to CVS regarding a stolen car. A woman said she drove up to CVS, walked to the Red Box and then a man got into her car and drove off. The next day, the officer was sent to a Target on Durand Avenue regarding the stolen vehicle. The woman said she saw her vehicle being driven and began following it.
The officer went into the Target and saw Cotton who then tried to turn and walk away. He was stopped and taken into custody, and during a search a pipe was found on him. Cotton has 11 prior cases of retail theft.
Cotton was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
