Racine man accused of stealing a car and over $1,100 in merchandise from Kohl's

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been accused of stealing a car as well as over $1,100 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s.

Joseph D. Cotton, 52, of the 1500 block of Kentucky Street, was charged with felony counts of retail theft intentionally taking between $500 and $5,000 and drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sept. 30, an officer was sent to a Kohl’s in Mount Pleasant for a retail theft.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the loss prevention officer who said a man came into the store, loaded a cart with merchandise and then left without any attempt to pay. Surveillance video showed the man taking around $1,114.97 worth of merchandise from the store. It also showed the man get into a dark colored SUV in the parking lot. An officer was able to identify the suspect as Cotton through multiple retail theft arrests.

On Dec. 30, an officer was sent to CVS regarding a stolen car. A woman said she drove up to CVS, walked to the Red Box and then a man got into her car and drove off. The next day, the officer was sent to a Target on Durand Avenue regarding the stolen vehicle. The woman said she saw her vehicle being driven and began following it.

The officer went into the Target and saw Cotton who then tried to turn and walk away. He was stopped and taken into custody, and during a search a pipe was found on him. Cotton has 11 prior cases of retail theft.

Cotton was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 3, 2023 Today's mugshots: Jan. 3 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Jose M. Suarez Jose M. Suarez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct. Joseph D. Cotton Joseph D. Cotton, 1500 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia. Timmy D. Young NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Timmy D. Young, 1700 block of Skyline Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle). Rashad M. Roaf Rashad M. Roaf, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked. Lyric S. Carothers NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Lyric S. Carothers, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). Ricardo Barajas Salas Ricardo Barajas Salas, 600 block of West State Street, Burlington, attempt second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, attempt incest. Brett M. Baumann NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Brett M. Baumann, Franksville, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia. Michael J. Botelho Michael J. Botelho, Red Granite, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping. Erick A. Bouie Erick A. Bouie, 4900 block of 34th Avenue, Kenosha, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message (threaten injury or harm, domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping. John E. Clay John E. Clay, 1300 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. Christopher A. Cosey Jr. Christopher A. Cosey Jr., 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon. Alvis G. Davis NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Alvis G. Davis, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, receiving stolen firearm. Debra R. Delap Debra R. Delap, 1600 block of North Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. Tanner A. Easton Tanner A. Easton, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked. Nashon D. Hollimon NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Nashon D. Hollimon, 3800 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place (use of a dangerous weapon). Devonte T. Jackson Devonte T. Jackson, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000). Gary L. Jones Gary L. Jones, 800 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, theft (movable property, special facts), possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor theft. Tommie L. Kelley II Tommie L. Kelley II, 400 block of Main Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping. Travis J. Kleser Travis J. Kleser, Eagle, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor theft, possess/illegally obtained prescription. Bobby A. Martz Bobby A. Martz, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct. Kalem D. Miller NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Kalem D. Miller, 1300 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping. Michael Dantay Morgan Sr. NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Michael Dantay Morgan Sr., 900 block of Peck Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC. Timothy G. Nitz Timothy G. Nitz, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. Santiago Quiroz Santiago Quiroz, Franksville, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct. Steven M. Reszczynski NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Steven M. Reszczynski, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct. Jessie J. Sabala NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Jessie J. Sabala, 1100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance. Jacob A. Sawisky Jacob A. Sawisky, Homeless, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping. Maurice L. Smith Maurice L. Smith, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of THC. Celina L. Suarez Celina L. Suarez, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.